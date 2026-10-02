Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said his govt is resolved to serve people and ensure development. Citing PM Modi's 'Seva Sankalp', he said 'Seva Sankalp Raths' are being used to take welfare schemes to every village and hamlet in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said that serving people and ensuring their development remains the state government's resolve, while stressing the need to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every eligible person.

Addressing an ‘Sapno Ki Udaan-Sashakt Yuva Samvad’ programme in Jaipur, Sharma said the government's priority is to bring ease, convenience and prosperity to people's lives and take Rajasthan to new heights of progress by extending development benefits to every region and section of society. "Serving the people and fostering their development is our resolve; bringing ease, convenience, and prosperity to their lives is our priority. Our goal is to take Rajasthan to new heights of progress by extending the benefits of development to every region and every section of society," he said.

CM Cites PM Modi's 'Seva Sankalp' as Inspiration

The Chief Minister also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public office and said his birthday is being observed as a "Seva Sankalp", a pledge to serve society. "Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, now celebrates his birthday as a Seva Sankalp - a pledge to serve. He marks the occasion through social welfare initiatives that provide direction to society and benefit the community. The period from September 17 to October 17 is significant as it encompasses two major milestones: his birthday and the completion of 25 years in public office...he has not taken a single day of leave during these 25 years," CM Sharma said.

'Seva Sankalp Raths' for Welfare Scheme Outreach

CM Sharma said people should draw inspiration from PM Modi's spirit of service and noted that "Seva Sankalp Raths" are being used to take information about public welfare schemes and government policies to villages and hamlets across Rajasthan. "We should draw inspiration from him; driven by this very spirit, we are using Seva Sankalp Raths to disseminate information about public welfare schemes and policies to every village and hamlet across the state," he said.

He urged representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions to ensure that publicity material and information leaflets brought by the chariots reach every household. "I urge all the representatives of the Panchayati Raj institutions to ensure that the publicity materials and information leaflets brought by these chariots are distributed to every household...it is our collective responsibility to ensure accurate information reaches every eligible person. It is also our duty to ensure that no eligible person is deprived of the benefits of government schemes," he said.

Rajasthan on a Path of Rapid Development

The Chief Minister also said Rajasthan is rapidly advancing on the path of development on the back of the state government's policies, good governance and effective working style. "Thanks to our government's policies, good governance, and effective working style, Rajasthan is rapidly advancing on the path of development today. As a result, the state ranks among the leaders in 27 national schemes, presenting a new face of development," he added. (ANI)