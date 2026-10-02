Rest, Meals And Doctors: Hyderabad Gets Dedicated Welfare Facility For Gig Workers
Hyderabad’s Kondapur hosts Upzy House, a dedicated rest and welfare facility designed to support gig workers. Inaugurated by Telangana Labour Minister Gaddam Vivekananda, the center offers AC seating, washrooms, meals and free medical consultations.
Dedicated welfare and rest center for gig workers in Hyderabad
Upzy House just opened its doors on High Tension Line Road in Kondapur to solve the daily struggles of Hyderabad's delivery riders. Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Gaddam Vivekananda inaugurated the facility. Representatives from the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union also joined the event. The center stays open all seven days of the week from 6 AM to 11 PM.
Center to cater over 4,000 gig workers
The Upzy team spent six months talking to 4,163 gig workers across dark store clusters in Kondapur. The survey revealed that 68 percent of riders spend over 10 hours a day on the roads. Around 90 percent of them use roadside spots or dirty public toilets because they lack basic facilities. Only 5 percent of workers said their delivery platforms provide proper washrooms.
Facilities accessible to all gig companies
Delivery partners from Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, JioMart, Rapido, and Urban Company can take membership here. The center provides AC seating, clean washrooms, mobile charging points, and three meals a day. Riders can also consult doctors for free between 9 AM and 5 PM from Monday to Saturday. They can play table tennis, carrom, and chess during their breaks. The membership costs Rs 99 per week or Rs 349 per month.
Private lounge for women
Upzy House features a dedicated private lounge for women gig workers. The organizers noted that many women avoid gig work because they cannot find clean toilets or safe resting spots. Upzy co-founder and CEO Aditya Vuchi stated that they treat delivery riders as their main customers, not just an order cost. The team plans to open more such centers across Hyderabad so every gig worker finds a resting spot near their work area.
Upzy House initiative praised by minister
Minister Gaddam Vivekananda announced that the state government introduced the Telangana Platform-based Gig Workers Registration, Social Security and Welfare Act-2026 in the Assembly. He praised centers like Upzy House for offering basic needs like food and rest to riders. Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, former Chevella MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy, Telangana State Yadav Cooperative Corporation Chairman M Raghunath Yadav, and Labour Secretary Dr Harichandana Dasari IAS attended the launch. Aditya Vuchi and Niranjan Seelam run Upzy under Chashi Technologies Private Limited.
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