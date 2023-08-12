Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi lays foundation stone for Saint Ravidas Memorial in Sagar; check details

With the objective of honoring revered saints and advocates of social reform, Prime Minister Modi's vision has been instrumental in the creation of the Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 12) embarked on a significant event as he participated in the 'Bhoomi Poojan' at the Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Memorial Sthal in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. This occasion carries added significance as it marks the Prime Minister's third visit to the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh within a span of just under 50 days.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangunhai Patel, underscoring the importance of the memorial's initiation.

The memorial dedicated to Saint Ravidas is set to grace an expansive land covering 11 acres and is projected to require an estimated investment of approximately Rs. 100 crores. With the objective of honoring revered saints and advocates of social reform, Prime Minister Modi's vision has been instrumental in the creation of the Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial.

The official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated, "Honouring revered saints and social reformers has been a special hallmark of the work done by the Prime Minister. Driven by his vision, Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial will be constructed in land spanning over 11 acres and at a cost of more than Rs. 100 crores."

This endeavor aligns with the Prime Minister's consistent efforts to honor and commemorate the significant contributions of revered figures.

The completion of this temple is anticipated within the next 2.5 years, representing a tangible manifestation of Prime Minister Modi's commitment to preserving the legacies of respected spiritual and social leaders.