Madhya Pradesh government met Japan Bank for International Cooperation at Davos to discuss investments in renewable energy and manufacturing. JBIC called MP attractive for Japanese investors, with India ranked as the top FDI destination.

MP Govt and Japan Bank for International Cooperation Hold Talks

The Government of Madhya Pradesh today met Hashiyama Shigeto, representative director and Executive Managing Director of Japan Bank for International Cooperation. The discussions covered the projects where JBIC is already supporting in Madhya Pradesh, apart from looking at areas such as policies for manufacturing and other sectors, yen borrowings, tie-ups through collaborations, and renewable energy, including solar power.

India Top FDI Destination for Japanese Firms, Says JBIC

Hashiyama Shigeto, Representative Director and Executive Managing Director, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) told ANI, "The meeting was very good because Madhya Pradesh is a very capable state from the perspective of new investments of renewable energy and other infrastructure and manufacturing and so on. It is very attractive for many Japanese potential investors... For the moment, the political situation between India and Japan is very stable compared to any other country in the world. We researched the potential ranking of foreign direct investment to many Japanese manufacturing companies, and in 2026, India is top-ranked in the globe..."

Essar Group Explores Collaborations in Energy and EVs

Earlier, the Government of Madhya Pradesh today met Amit Bajaj from the Essar Group to look at possible collaborations in renewable energy, thermal projects and data centre in the state. Essar Group also spoke about their expansion into the EV truck space, while Madhya Pradesh shared how it has incentivised the adoption of EVs through its policy.

Further Discussions with Global Innovators

Earlier in the day, the Government of Madhya Pradesh held discussions with Jay Galla, Co-founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of the Amara Raja Group; Herve Couraye, Advisor to TouchLab; and Jasmin Hume, CEO and Founder of Shiru, among others, to explore multiple possibilities. The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, which is set to welcome nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." (ANI)