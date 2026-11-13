The Indian Navy inducted a record 3,358 Agniveers at INS Chilka, including 142 women. Admiral Krishna Swaminathan emphasized that human leadership remains vital despite advancing maritime technology and modern warfare systems.

Indian Navy Commissions Record 3358 Agniveers at INS Chilka Parade

Chilka (Odisha) [India], November 13 (ANI): In a historic milestone for the Indian Navy, a record-breaking 3,358 Agniveers—the largest single batch ever trained at INS Chilka—stepped out into naval service following a grand Passing Out Parade (POP) reviewed by the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, on Friday.

The ninth batch of Agniveers, which also includes 142 women sailors, marks the highest-ever trainee turnout from the premier sailor training establishment. Underlining the sheer competitiveness and scale of the intake, the Navy Chief noted that out of the lakhs of young candidates who applied nationwide, only a select 1.5 per cent managed to make the cut. Lauding the 142 women Agniveers who marched on the parade ground, the CNS stated that their achievement would inspire generations across the country. "Among them are 142 women Agniveers, who today become role models for millions. Somewhere in a small town or village, a young girl watching them will say, 'I also want to do this'," he said.

Addressing the passing-out sailors, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan underlined that modern technology and autonomous systems cannot replace the human element in military warfare, and that as machines become smarter, the role of sailors in providing direction and making crucial decisions becomes even more critical. Noting the sweeping technological changes in contemporary maritime warfare, the Navy Chief said, "When I joined the Navy in 1987, the world was a very different place. Today, the battlespace has changed tremendously. Satellites, drones, Artificial Intelligence, quantum technologies, and autonomous systems are changing how we fight at sea. Warfare is indeed transforming very rapidly."

Dismissing apprehensions about technology diminishing the human element, he asserted, "A question often arises—will the importance of sailors decrease as machines become more modern? My answer is simple: absolutely not. The smarter machines become, the role of sailors in giving them the right direction and making sound decisions becomes all the more critical." He also drew attention to updates in the Agnipath scheme, encouraging the passing-out batch to strive for a permanent naval career. "During your training here at Chilka, there has been an important addition to the Agnipath scheme. You now have an additional opportunity to become a regular sailor and build a long and rewarding career in the Indian Navy. I would encourage each one of you to aim for it... The Navy can offer you the opportunity, but you must earn it through your performance, conduct, behaviour, commitment and competitiveness," the CNS said.

The Navy Chief also outlined three key principles for the trainees as they step into active service: mastering their profession, committing to lifelong learning, and living by the Navy’s core values of "Duty, Honour, and Courage." "Duty means putting your mission and responsibilities before yourself... Honour means living with honesty, integrity and a deep sense of responsibility. Remember, the uniform gives you an identity, but your conduct earns you respect. Courage means standing firm in the face of danger and having the conviction to do what is right," he added.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished naval veterans, including Lajvir Singh, Narpat Singh, and Sanjeet Singh, alongside Arjuna Awardee and Asian Games medallist Muhammad Ajmal, CPO (GW). Reminding the newly inducted sailors of INS Chilka’s motto, "Success comes through effort," Admiral Swaminathan urged the batch to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and make the nation proud. (ANI)