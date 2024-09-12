MP HORROR! 2 Army officers attacked, their female friend raped by miscreants

Two young Army officers and their two female friends were attacked during a picnic in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The attackers brutally assaulted the officers and sexually assaulted one of the women. Police are investigating the incident as a case of loot, dacoity, rape, and assault.

Miscreants attacked two young Army officers and their two women friends and also raped one of them when they were out on a picnic in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. The attackers, who initially appeared to have come with the intention of looting, viciously assaulted the officers and sexually assaulted one of the women.

Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore said the officers, aged 23 and 24, undergoing Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday along with two female friends.

He said that on Wednesday at around two in the morning, seven unidentified guys showed up close to the picnic area on Mhow-Mandleshwar Road and started beating up one of the officers sitting in a car and also the women. Police arrived at the scene after the second officer, who was not in the car, was able to tell his superiors about what had happened, according to Hirore.

The miscreants left the area after glancing at the cops. About 6.30 am, the four casualties were taken to Mhow Civil Hospital for a medical examination. The physicians said that the officers' bodies showed evidence of injury. According to Hirore, the miscreants had sexually assaulted one of the women, as discovered during the medical checkup.

Talking to reporters, Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said, “A case under (BNS) sections pertaining to loot, dacoity, rape and under the Arms Act has been registered.” Personnel from four police stations have fanned out and launched a manhunt for the miscreants, Vasal added.

