Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Madhya Pradesh government owns estate in Kerala's Wayanad; Here's how

    The Beenachi Estate in Wayanad district of Kerala is owned by the Madhya Pradesh government. The estate was bought during the British era and continues to be owned by the MP government. 

    Madhya Pradesh government owns estate in Kerala's Wayanad; Here's how anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Wayanad: How the Madhya Pradesh government came to control Beenachi Estate in Wayanad? It is astonishing that the history of exchange dates back to the time of the British administration. Kozhikode Kollegal National Highway 766 lies next to Beanachi Estate. The Madhya Pradesh government owns the 550 acres of this estate, according to the board placed at the front gate of the estate. The making of the Madhya Pradesh government estate in Wayanad has a backstory.

    Also read: Kerala Police stations to see another structural change; SHO duties to be handed over to sub-inspectors

    Government records indicate that the estate is located along National Highway 212, close to Sulthan Bathery, and spans 554.28 acres (224.31 hectares) of land. The Provident Investment Company, a Madhya Pradesh government company, is the owner of the estate. Sulthan Bathery Village Office receives the taxes from the 44.660-hectare plantation that makes up the area.

    District Panchayat President Samshad Marakkar said that people from North India and Madhya Pradesh were buying the land held by British citizens and completed the process as per the law of that time. Three North Indians purchased the estate from the British in February 1877. The transfer agreement was drafted in Mananthavadi, at the Deputy Collector's office. Muhammad Khan, Bahadur Haji, and Abu Muhammad purchased the estate from Edward Acunes and Samuel Cruzer. The new owners mortgaged the land to Provident Investment Company and obtained the money.

    After failing to repay the money, Beenachi Estate was taken over by the Provident Investment Company, owned by the Gwalior dynasty. After the independence of India, the estate held by the Gwalior dynasty came under the government of Madhya Pradesh.

     

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urges focus on state issues rather than blaming central govt vkp

    HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urges focus on state issues rather than blaming central govt

    Vote for Congress will give Vitamin for 'Aurangzebs': Himanta Biswa Sarma in Madhya Pradesh election speech

    Vote for Congress = Vitamin for 'Aurangzebs': Himanta Biswa Sarma in Madhya Pradesh election speech (WATCH)

    Disturbing act: UP man arrested for urinating on female patient in Ballia's hospital AJR

    Disturbing act: UP man arrested for urinating on female patient in Ballia's hospital

    India rise as manufacturing powerhouse: Made-in-India products replacing Made-in-China on American shelves snt

    India's manufacturing ascend: Made-in-India replacing Made-in-China on American shelves

    Supreme Court issues directions for swift resolution of criminal cases against MP and MLAs AJR

    Supreme Court issues directions for swift resolution of criminal cases against MP and MLAs

    Recent Stories

    Suhana Khan dazzles in Instagram photos: 7 times the 'Archies' actor stole our hearts ATG

    Suhana Khan dazzles in Instagram photos: 7 times the 'Archies' actor stole our hearts

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch

    Diwali 2023 Easy step by step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home gcw eai

    Diwali 2023: Easy step-by-step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date RKK

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak anr

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon