Four people died from electrocution in Mandla, and two drowned in Khandwa during Ganesh idol immersion events in Madhya Pradesh. An injured child was referred to a hospital. Hyderabad Police issued traffic advisories due to processions.

Four electrocuted in Mandla

Four people died in Hirapur village of Mandla district after a live wire fell on them following the immersion of a Ganesh idol. Block Medical Officer Dr Rajiv Chawla said the deceased were brought to the hospital already dead after being electrocuted.

"The four patients were brought here dead after electrocution. Another child was brought here to the hospital and looking at his critical condition, he was referred to Mandla. Two more patients have also been brought here and they are stable. They are being monitored," he said.

Chawla said the incident occurred when a short circuit caused chaos at the site, with some managing to escape while others were fatally electrocuted.

"As per eyewitnesses, they were sleeping under the 'pandal' when there was a loud noise following the short circuit. Chaos erupted there and two people managed to get out of the 'pandal' while the remaining four died due to electrocution," he said. Further details are awaited.

Drowning incident in Khandwa

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, two people died due to drowning during Ganesh idol immersion The incident took place on the night of September 25 near Nahalda village, when devotees had gathered to mark the conclusion of the Ganesh Festival by immersing the idol.

According to officials, the two youths drowned during the immersion ceremony. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Hyderabad Police issue traffic advisory

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Saturday appealed to residents to avoid main roads and postpone non-essential travel in view of the ongoing Ganesh immersion processions.

In a video post on X, the IPS officer said the immersion procession has been continuing peacefully since Friday. "The Ganesh Immersion Procession has been continuing grandly and with great tranquillity since yesterday. On behalf of the Hyderabad City Police, we extend our thanks to all the people who are ensuring the success of the festival without any untoward incidents," Sajjanar said.

He noted that heavy crowds of devotees at Tank Bund, NTR Marg, Necklace Road, Liberty, Moazzam Jahi Market and surrounding areas have slowed down vehicular movement, causing slight delays in the immersion processions.

The Commissioner said the processions are likely to continue till Saturday afternoon and police personnel are working to complete the idol immersions at the earliest.

"In this context, we are continuing the traffic restrictions already imposed on major roads today as well. Due to the crowds of idols at Tank Bund, Necklace Road, NTR Marg, PV Statue, and the areas around Indira Gandhi Rotary, regular vehicles are not permitted," he added. (ANI)