Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched EV charging facilities at automated testing stations in Burari and Anand Vihar. The three stations will now conduct fitness checks for 2.5 lakh commercial vehicles annually, aiming to streamline the process and curb pollution.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at the Automated Testing Station (ATS) hubs in Burari and Anand Vihar, and said the city's three automated testing stations will together handle fitness checks for around 2.5 lakh commercial vehicles annually.

CM Gupta said the opening of Delhi's third major automated testing station at Burari was a significant step towards streamlining commercial vehicle fitness checks as well as tackling pollution in the national capital. “In a short span of just one and a half years, the opening of Delhi's third major automated testing station marks a significant step forward. Not only will it conduct fitness checks and issue fitness certificates for Delhi's commercial vehicles, but it also represents a robust move towards curbing pollution in the city,” Gupta said.

She said the Burari testing station alone would facilitate fitness checks for approximately one lakh commercial vehicles every year. “With this initiative, our Burari testing station alone will facilitate fitness checks for approximately one lakh commercial vehicles annually; combined, our three testing stations will handle a total of 2.5 lakh commercial vehicles,” she said.

Efforts to Control Pollution

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the automated testing stations at Tehkhand, Nand Nagri and Burari would help streamline vehicle fitness checks and contribute to efforts to control transport-related pollution. “There are three such stations: Tehkhand, Nand Nagri, and the one opened today at Burari, which is one of the best and largest automated centres in India. Approximately one lakh tests will be conducted here annually, and the fourth one is set to open in Jhuljhuli within 1-1.5 months,” Singh said.

He said the initiative would help ensure cleaner air for people in Delhi by improving the vehicle fitness-checking process.

New Bus Service to Bihar Planned

Singh also announced plans to start bus services between Delhi and Bihar before the Chhath festival following the signing of an MoU. “We are signing an MOU for Bihar and will start running buses from Delhi to Bihar before the Chhath festival. I cannot state the exact number right now. We will start with four buses and increase the number as demand rises,” he said.

Infrastructure Boost for Burari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who also attended the event, highlighted the government's ongoing infrastructure initiatives in Burari. He said a 100-foot road costing Rs 120 crore was being constructed in the area and lanes would be developed subsequently.

Tiwari also said plans were underway to shift and expand the ISBT in the area, which he said would improve connectivity and ease of living for Delhi residents. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)