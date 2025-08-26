Khushboo filed a complaint against husband Dilip Pipaliya for allegedly inflicting 50 burns with heated blade over appearance dissatisfaction. Police registered case under BNS sections. Family denies claims, calls injuries self-inflicted.

Khargone: A young woman has filed a police complaint alleging that her husband subjected her to severe physical abuse involving heated metal implements, leaving approximately 50 burn injuries across her body. The victim, identified as Khushboo, returned to her family home in Khargone district on Monday before approaching authorities. She claims the incident occurred at her marital residence in Anjad, Barwani district. According to Khargone Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj, law enforcement has registered a case against the accused husband, Dilip Pipaliya, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) specifically sections 115(2), 118, 126, and 85. The charges relate to voluntarily causing bodily harm, obstruction, and spousal cruelty.

Speaking to journalists, Khushboo stated she is originally from Avarakchh village in the Mengaon police jurisdiction of Khargone district. She married Pipaliya, who operates a scrap metal business in Anjad, on February 2nd this year. The woman alleges her husband expressed dissatisfaction with her physical appearance throughout their brief marriage. She claims that on Sunday evening, Pipaliya returned home intoxicated and became violent. According to her testimony, he restrained her in the kitchen area before heating a blade on the cooking stove and deliberately inflicting burns on her arms, back, and hip regions. Khushboo's father, Lokesh Verma, has accused the husband's family of demanding dowry payments and engaging in harassment. He told reporters that Pipaliya's relatives arrived at their Mengaon residence Monday afternoon in multiple vehicles, making threats and demanding his daughter's return.

The accused's family has denied all allegations, characterizing the injuries as self-inflicted. They maintain that Pipaliya cared for his wife and celebrated their wedding ceremony elaborately. Station House Officer Sudarshan Kalosiya of Jaitapur police confirmed that since the alleged crimes occurred within Anjad police station's jurisdiction, the case will be transferred to the appropriate authorities for investigation.