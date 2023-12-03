Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Will BJP's Prahlad Singh Patel win in Narsinghpur seat?

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: The Narsingpur constituency witnessed key contenders like Prahlad Singh Patel from the BJP and Lakhan Singh Patel from the INC, along with several independent candidates. The voter turnout for the Narsingpur Assembly Constituency in the 2023 elections stood at an encouraging 83.11 percent.

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Narsinghpur Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:01 AM IST

    In a strategic move, the BJP had nominated Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, a prominent OBC leader, to contest from the Narsinghpur assembly constituency in the Narsinghpur district, replacing his younger brother Jalam Singh Patel, the incumbent MLA who represented the seat in both the 2013 and 2018 elections.

    Jalam Singh Patel secured a resounding victory in the 2013 polls with a remarkable margin of over 48,000 votes. However, in 2018, despite retaining the seat, his margin of victory narrowed to over 14,000 votes.

    The Narsingpur constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections witnesses key contenders like Prahlad Singh Patel from the BJP and Lakhan Singh Patel from the INC, alongside several independent candidates. The voter turnout for the Narsingpur Assembly Constituency in the 2023 elections stood at an encouraging 83.11 percent.

    Madhya Pradesh's Legislative Assembly comprising 230 members is slated to conclude its term on January 6, 2024. The state, a pivotal participant among the recent elections in five states, held its previous Assembly elections on November 28, 2018, signifying the significance of its evolving political landscape.

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Narsinghpur constituency

    1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Narsingpur had 211,452 registered voters. Out of these, as many as 172,477 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 81.57%.

    2. Winning candidate and party: Jalam Singh Patel from the BJP emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 87,837 votes.

    3. Runner-up candidate and party: Lakhan Singh Patel from the INC was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 14,903 votes.

    4. Margin details: The margin between Jalam Singh Patel and Lakhan Singh Patel in this electoral contest was 8.80%.

    What is an Exit Poll?

    Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Goshamahal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Goshamahal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon