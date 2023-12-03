Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Will BJP's Prahlad Singh Patel win in Narsinghpur seat?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: The Narsingpur constituency witnessed key contenders like Prahlad Singh Patel from the BJP and Lakhan Singh Patel from the INC, along with several independent candidates. The voter turnout for the Narsingpur Assembly Constituency in the 2023 elections stood at an encouraging 83.11 percent.

In a strategic move, the BJP had nominated Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, a prominent OBC leader, to contest from the Narsinghpur assembly constituency in the Narsinghpur district, replacing his younger brother Jalam Singh Patel, the incumbent MLA who represented the seat in both the 2013 and 2018 elections.

Jalam Singh Patel secured a resounding victory in the 2013 polls with a remarkable margin of over 48,000 votes. However, in 2018, despite retaining the seat, his margin of victory narrowed to over 14,000 votes.

Madhya Pradesh's Legislative Assembly comprising 230 members is slated to conclude its term on January 6, 2024. The state, a pivotal participant among the recent elections in five states, held its previous Assembly elections on November 28, 2018, signifying the significance of its evolving political landscape.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Narsinghpur constituency

1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Narsingpur had 211,452 registered voters. Out of these, as many as 172,477 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 81.57%.

2. Winning candidate and party: Jalam Singh Patel from the BJP emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 87,837 votes.

3. Runner-up candidate and party: Lakhan Singh Patel from the INC was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 14,903 votes.

4. Margin details: The margin between Jalam Singh Patel and Lakhan Singh Patel in this electoral contest was 8.80%.

What is an Exit Poll?

Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.