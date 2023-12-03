Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Will BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya win in Indore-1 seat?

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: The electoral history of Indore-1 witnessed Sanjay Shukla of the Indian National Congress clinching victory in 2018, triumphing over Sudarshan Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 8,163 votes.

Counting of votes is underway in Madhya Pradesh's Indore-1 constituency that hosts prominent contenders such as Kailash Vijayvargiya from the BJP and Sanjay Shukla representing the INC. The voting percentage for the Indore-1 Assembly Constituency reached a commendable 72.28 percent in the 2023 elections.

The Indore-1 Assembly constituency is a pivotal part of the Indore Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Shankar Lalwani secured triumph from the Indore Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, boasting a staggering margin of 547,754 votes over Pankaj Sanghvi of the Indian National Congress.

Madhya Pradesh's Legislative Assembly comprising 230 members is slated to conclude its term on January 6, 2024. The state, a pivotal participant among the recent elections in five states, held its previous Assembly elections on November 28, 2018, signifying the significance of its evolving political landscape.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Indore-1 constituency

1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Indore-1 had 329,945 registered voters. Out of these, 228,013 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 69.11%.

2. Winning candidate and party: INC's Sanjay Shukla emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 114,555 votes.

3. Runner-up candidate and party: BJP's Sudarshan Gupta was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 8,163 votes.

4. Margin details: The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 3.60%.

What is an Exit Poll?

Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.