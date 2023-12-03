Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: BJP's Uday Pratap Singh leads in Gadarwara seat with 20,827 votes

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Uday Pratap Singh secured victory from the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha (MP) seat, triumphing with an impressive margin of 553,682 votes over Shailendra Diwan Chandarbhan Singh of the Indian National Congress.

    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    In the realm of the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the Gadarwara constituency is a battleground for key contenders like Uday Pratap Singh from the BJP and Suneeta Patel from the Congress, accompanied by several independent candidates vying for victory. The recorded voter turnout for the Gadarwara Assembly Constituency in 2023 stood notably high at 83.3 percent.

    The previous electoral contest in 2018 saw Suneeta Patel of the Indian National Congress emerging triumphant in the Gadarwara constituency by defeating Gautam Singh Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party, securing a winning margin of 15,363 votes.

    According to a recent update from the ECI, BJP's Uday Pratap Singh is leading in Gadarwara seat with 20,827 votes.

    This assembly seat is situated within the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency and has a political legacy. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Uday Pratap Singh secured victory from the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha (MP) seat, triumphing with an impressive margin of 553,682 votes over Shailendra Diwan Chandarbhan Singh of the Indian National Congress.

    Madhya Pradesh's Legislative Assembly comprising 230 members is slated to conclude its term on January 6, 2024. The state, a pivotal participant among the recent elections in five states, held its previous Assembly elections on November 28, 2018, signifying the significance of its evolving political landscape.

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Gadarwara constituency

    1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Gadarwara had as many as 188,207 registered electors. With this, only 156,332 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 83.06%.

    2. Winning candidate and party: Congress' Suneeta Patel emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 79,342 votes.

    3. Runner-up candidate and party: BJP's Gautam Singh Patel was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 15,363 votes.

    4. Margin details: The margin between Suneeta Patel and Gautam Singh Patel in this electoral contest was 10.10%.

    What is an Exit Poll?

    Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
