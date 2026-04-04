One person died and four were rescued after a four-storey building collapsed in Kotma, Madhya Pradesh. Officials confirmed the casualty and stated that three of the rescued individuals have been hospitalized. Rescue operations are currently underway.

At least one person died after a four-storey building collapsed in Kotma town of Anuppur district in Madhya Pradesh, officials said here on Saturday.

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Rescue Operations Underway

Speaking with ANI, Madhya Pradesh Minister Dilip Jaiswal said that four people were rescued from the debris following the incident. "Four people were rescued. Three have been shifted for treatment. One person has died... We are trying our best to remove the rubble and rescue anyone who is left inside," he said.

Anuppur District Magistrate Harshal Pancholi confirmed the incident and said rescue operations are ongoing. "An incident occurred in Kotma, where a building collapsed. Four people have been rescued... One of the four has died. The rescue operation is ongoing. The deceased has been identified. He is a local," Pancholi said.

Authorities have launched a rescue operation to clear the debris and search for any remaining survivors. Further details are awaited.