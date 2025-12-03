Rajasthan's Raj Bhavan is now officially Lok Bhavan, a change effective Dec 1, 2025. Governor Haribhau Bagde said the renaming sheds colonial-era terminology and embraces India's democratic ethos, reflecting the 'We the People' spirit.

Rajasthan's Raj Bhavan has officially been renamed Lok Bhavan, with a notification issued by the Governor's Secretariat under the instructions of Governor Haribhau Bagde. The new name came into effect from December 1, 2025, marking what the Governor described as a "significant step towards embracing India's democratic ethos and moving away from colonial-era terminology."

A Move to Reflect Democratic Spirit

Governor Bagde said the decision reflects the core spirit of the Indian Constitution, which begins with the words "We the People of India." He emphasised that in a democracy, the people remain supreme, and it was appropriate that the Governor's workplace should reflect this principle. "'Lok Bhavan' is not just a change in nomenclature, it symbolises the sentiments and aspirations of the people," he said.

Part of a Broader National Drive

According to the Governor, the term "Raj" is intrinsically linked with the country's colonial past, and replacing it aligns with the Centre's broader efforts to discard remnants of British rule. The move follows a communication from the Union Home Ministry urging states to adopt the change.

Rajasthan joins several other states that have already implemented similar renaming. The renaming of Raj Bhavans to Lok Bhavans is seen as part of this broader national drive to align institutions of governance more closely with India's democratic values and cultural identity.