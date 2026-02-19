Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Ghar Wapsi' remarks. He called the rhetoric unprecedented, saying it fuels hatred, endangers constitutional values, and threatens India's unity and peace.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani has strongly condemned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his "Ghar Wapsi" remarks and raising concerns over demographic trends, warning that such rhetoric fuels hatred and endangers India's constitutional values.

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, Madani said that statements about arranging a "Ghar Wapsi" for "twenty crore Muslims" were unprecedented in the past seventy years and deeply disturbing. जो बातें सत्तर वर्षों में कहने वाले पैदा नहीं हुए थे, आज वो बातें कही जा रही हैं कि बीस करोड़ मुसलमानों की “घर वापसी” कराई जाएगी। ऐसा लगता है मानो सिर्फ उन्हीं लोगों ने अपनी माँ का दूध पिया है, बाकी और किसी ने नहीं। जबकि सच्चाई यह है कि हर वह आवाज़ जो देश को तबाही, बर्बादी,… pic.twitter.com/OYJQySAVLx — Arshad Madani (@ArshadMadani007) February 18, 2026

Madani on 'Atmosphere of Violence'

"Any voice which leads the country toward ruin, destruction, unrest, and mutual enmity cannot be a voice of loyalty to the nation," he wrote.

Madani alleged that an "atmosphere of murder and violence" prevails in the country, referring to incidents of lynching and killings in the name of cow protection. He claimed that despite such incidents, the government remains silent, while some continue to assert that only followers of a particular ideology have the right to live in India.

Calling such a mindset a "blatant violation" of the Indian Constitution, Madani, without naming any individual or organisation, said it poses a grave threat to the country's unity, integrity, and peace.

He reiterated that Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has always opposed communal and hate-driven ideologies and would continue to do so.

"Muslims are alive and will remain alive on their faith," he said, adding that peace and harmony in India are possible only under a secular constitutional framework.

He also emphasised that no form of violence in the name of religion can be justified and that all religions preach humanity, tolerance, love, and unity.

"Therefore, those who use religion to spread hatred and violence cannot be true followers of their faith. We must condemn and oppose such people at every level," he further wrote.

Bhagwat's 'Ghar Wapsi' Call

Madani's remarks came a day after Mohan Bhagwat, addressing a social harmony meeting at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Lucknow, called for greater unity within Hindu society, stating that they need to be "cautious," even though he said they are "not threatened" by anyone.

According to a release, Bhagwat called for accelerating the process of "Ghar Wapsi" and said efforts should be made to care for those who return to Hinduism. (ANI)