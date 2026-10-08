An accused in the October 3 killing of social media influencer Mad Sandhu in Punjab has been arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch. Sandhu was shot in Amritsar, prompting criticism over the law and order situation in Punjab.

Accused in Mad Sandhu's Killing Arrested

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Thursday arrested an accused in connection with the killing of social media influencer Mad Sandhu in Punjab on October 3rd. The arrest comes after Sandhu sustained two gunshot wounds on Loharka Road, Amritsar, Punjab. He was immediately taken to Fortis Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Law and Order in Punjab Questioned

Makeup artist and social media influencer Mad was shot dead in Punjab on Saturday, with the incident once again raising questions over the law and order situation in the state. Reacting to the incident, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa questioned the law and order situation in Punjab and said there is a “mafia” operating in the state. “There is no law and order in Punjab. The law and order situation in Punjab is in the hands of the mafia. In Punjab, you receive only one piece of information every day,” Sirsa told ANI.

Allegations Against AAP Government

"Otherwise, the police do not even register an FIR. If they are drug dealers, they are going around killing people. If they are mafia members, they are killing people. If there are gangsters, they are killing people. Social media influencer Mad Sandhu was shot dead, and if even the Sarpanch of a village is not safe, and a former Sarpanch is not safe, then who is safe?” He further alleged that extortion gangs, mafia groups and the drug mafia were operating in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party government. “During the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party, gangs involved in extortion, the mafia, and the drug mafia are operating in Punjab. There is also a school mafia operating, where even if you raise your voice against problems in schools, you will be thrown out of the party,” he added.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have started an investigation into the killing. DCP PS Virk said the police have gathered some leads and are working to solve the case at the earliest. Following statements from Sandhu’s family, police registered an FIR and started a preliminary investigation. The motive behind the killing and the identity of the attackers are yet to be established.

Madhusudan Sandhu became a familiar presence on podcasts, speaking candidly about make-up, the film industry, and gender issues. His public presence, however, was often met with a barrage of homophobic abuse on social media. (ANI)