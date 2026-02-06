TDP leader Nara Lokesh praised the construction of a 6-lane road to Machilipatnam Port, funded with Rs 573.77 crore. He thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, stating the project will boost logistics and unlock economic opportunities for Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh hailed the construction of a 6-lane external connectivity road to Machilipatnam Port, stating that it will unlock "new economic opportunities for our state."

Lokesh replied to Minister of Road Transport and Railways, Nitin Gadkari's post on X, on Thursday, informing the allocation of Rs 573.77 crore for the construction of the 6-lane external port connectivity road linking the junction of NH-65 and NH-216 to Machilipatnam Port, via the Machilipatnam bypass section of NH-216 in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh Thanks Gadkari for 'World-Class Highways'

Lokesh thanked Nitin Gadkari for the project, underlining his leadership in building "world-class highways that power India's growth and Andhra Pradesh's future." "Sir, A big thank you for this transformative support to Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure and port-led growth. This 6-lane external connectivity road to Machilipatnam Port will help in boosting logistics efficiency and unlocking new economic opportunities for our state. Grateful for your continued leadership in building world-class highways that power India's growth and Andhra Pradesh's future," Lokesh wrote in a post on X.

Gadkari Details Project Benefits

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in his post, highlighted several benefits of the project, including seamless connectivity, reduced freight turnaround time, ease in traffic congestion, and increased logistical efficiency, etc.

"In Andhra Pradesh, we have approved an allocation of ₹573.77 crore for the construction of a 6-lane external port connectivity road linking the junction of NH-65 and NH-216 to Machilipatnam Port, via the Machilipatnam bypass section of NH-216," Gadkari wrote in the post.

Scope and Economic Boost

"The project will provide direct and seamless connectivity between Machilipatnam Port and the national highway corridor, significantly reducing freight turnaround time, easing traffic congestion, and enhancing overall logistics efficiency. The approved scope includes a 6-lane main carriageway, service roads, 3 flyovers, and an overpass-cum-railway overbridge (ROB)," he added.

The project is expected to boost the region's economic growth by improving connectivity and reducing transportation costs.(ANI)