A teenage student was molested by a peon named Kipyun Prince inside a private school in Ludhiana. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. After the victim informed her family, they filed a formal police complaint. Consequently, authorities arrested Prince and charged him under the BNS and POCSO Act.

A 16-year-old student was molested by a peon inside a private school in Ludhiana. The incident was caught on CCTV, showing the accused grabbing the teen from behind and forcibly kissing her. According to the complaint filed with the police, the student was sent to the office by her teacher to fetch a book.

The accused, Kipyun Prince, entered the room as she was looking for the book and initially assisted her. Prince, however, grabbed the girl from behind and gave her a forceful kiss just as she was going to take the book. The student stated she fled the room because she was afraid. The complainant further alleged that the family later learnt that the accused had recorded a video of the student.

She later narrated the incident to her family, following which they approached the police. Based on their complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched. The police subsequently arrested Prince and was produced before a court on Sunday.

The Tibba police have registered a case against the accused under Section 75 of BNS and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Accused Arrested And Presented In Court

Based on the testimony and evidence acquired throughout the inquiry, the police were able arrest the accused peon, Kipyun Prince, on Sunday. After then, he was brought before a local court, when the legal process started. The community has expressed relief with the arrest and is now demanding strict measures against similar offences in schools.

Parents and guardians are calling for improved student protection as a result of the case, which has spurred conversations about safety protocols at educational institutions. To stop such situations from happening again, many are calling for tighter laws and more surveillance. According to reports, the local school officials are examining current procedures to improve student safety.

This incident highlights the necessity of being watchful and taking preventative action to guarantee pupils' safety in schools. The community is still optimistic that justice will be done and the victim will get the help they need to get past this horrible event while the inquiry is ongoing.