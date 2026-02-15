A 28-year-old woman in Ambedkar Nagar died after an illegal C-section was performed by two unqualified men—a student and a graduate—at an unregistered clinic. She suffered fatal complications. Police arrested both accused and sealed the facility.

In a disturbing case of medical negligence in Ambedkar Nagar near Lucknow, a 28-year-old woman lost her life after undergoing an illegal caesarean section allegedly performed by a Class 12 student and a Bachelor of Arts graduate at an unregistered and uncertified private clinic.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident came to light when family members of the woman, identified in reports as Priyanka, alerted authorities after her health deteriorated following the procedure earlier this month. The operation was reportedly conducted at Navjeevan Hospital in Bukhiya village, a facility that local police say had been functioning without proper medical credentials or registration for nearly five years.

According to police investigations, Yogesh Verma, 32, a resident of Malipur with only a Bachelor of Arts degree, and Shubham Vishwakarma, 19, a Class 12 student from Sultanpur, performed the caesarean section despite having no recognised medical training or qualifications.

Following the procedure, Priyanka reportedly developed severe bleeding and complications. She was initially moved from the unregistered clinic to a nearby health centre and later referred to a hospital in Lucknow, but succumbed to her injuries en route.

Her family expressed outrage, leading to protests that intensified the case’s visibility and prompted swift police action. The clinic was subsequently sealed by authorities, and an FIR was registered. Hospital operator Ruby is reported to have fled the scene amid the chaos.

Police officials revealed preliminary findings that Verma had acquired some rudimentary experience while assisting his father, a retired ward boy, in various facilities in the past, but stressed that this did not qualify him to perform surgery. Both accused are now in custody as the investigation progresses.

The shocking case has sparked renewed calls from health experts and local administrators for stricter enforcement of medical licencing laws and regular audits of private healthcare facilities, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where unqualified practitioners may operate undetected.

As the probe continues, authorities have pledged to take action against anyone found responsible for endangering patients by offering medical care without proper credentials.