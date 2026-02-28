A viral video from Lucknow shows a man being brutally attacked by a Mahindra Thar SUV. For nearly 25 minutes, its occupants deliberately and repeatedly tried to run him over near the Summit Building.

A disturbing incident from Lucknow has sparked outrage after a viral video showed a young man allegedly being targeted in a prolonged and brutal attack involving a Mahindra Thar SUV near the Summit Building area.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to reports, the incident unfolded over nearly 25 minutes, during which the vehicle’s occupants repeatedly attempted to run over the victim in what appears to be a deliberate act rather than an accident.

Scroll to load tweet…

Eyewitness visuals circulating on social media capture the horrifying sequence, where the SUV is seen chasing the man across the premises. The victim tries to escape, but the attackers continue to pursue him aggressively, ramming the vehicle multiple times in his direction. The sheer persistence and calculated nature of the attack have raised serious concerns among locals and online viewers alike.

Initial reports suggest that the motive behind the assault could be linked to a personal dispute, though authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause. The absence of immediate intervention in such a high-traffic urban area has also drawn criticism, with many questioning public safety and response mechanisms.

Police have taken cognisance of the viral footage and are reportedly investigating the incident, working to identify those involved and establish the sequence of events. Officials are expected to take strict action against the accused once identified.

The shocking visuals have intensified calls for stricter law enforcement and surveillance in city hotspots, as citizens demand accountability and swift justice in this alarming case.