Two suspects in a Lucknow robbery case were apprehended after a police encounter. One suspect was injured in retaliatory fire when he shot at the police. Both admitted to the crime, and the motorcycle and weapon used were recovered.

Two suspects linked to a robbery case registered at Madheganj Police Station, Lucknow, on March 25 were apprehended by police following an encounter on Tuesday, with one sustaining a gunshot injury during the operation, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Lucknow) Vikrant Veer said the police acted on specific intelligence inputs about the movement of the suspects near Hajulaganj. During the operation, the suspects attempted to flee when signalled to stop, leading to an exchange of fire.

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Details of the Encounter

Explaining the sequence of events, he said, "On the 25th of March, a case of robbery was registered at the Madheganj Police Station. Today (March 31), the police received intelligence via an informer that two suspects linked to this case were approaching from the direction of Hajulaganj..." During this operation, two suspicious individuals were spotted approaching on a motorcycle. When signalled to stop, instead of halting, they attempted to flee. One of the men opened fire at the police party using a country-made pistol.

Veer added, "In a defensive retaliatory action, the police returned fire, and the suspect sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg. The second suspect, who was also attempting to escape, was subsequently taken into custody by the police."

Suspects Identified, Admit to Crime

The officer said that during interrogation, both suspects admitted to their involvement in the robbery case and revealed further details about their criminal background. He said, "Interrogation of the two suspects revealed that the first suspect, the one who sustained the gunshot wound, is named Alok Tiwari, a resident of the Hardoi district. He has admitted to his involvement in the robbery incident and further disclosed that he already has 4 criminal cases registered against him, including a case under the Gangsters Act."

Similarly, the second suspect, identified as Sujit Singh, whom the police have taken into custody, has also admitted to his involvement in the crime.

Items Recovered from Accused

He further said that the motorcycle used in the incident and the weapons were recovered from the accused. "Furthermore, the motorcycle recovered from their possession, the vehicle they were using at the time, has been identified as the very same motorcycle utilised during the robbery. Additionally, a country-made pistol, a spent cartridge casing, and a live round were recovered from the possession of the injured suspect," Police added.

Investigation Underway

The injured accused has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, while the second suspect remains in police custody and is being interrogated further. He added that a forensic team is present at the spot and is collecting evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.