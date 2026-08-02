Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 26 development projects valued at Rs 333.25 crore in Chamba. This includes the inauguration of a Rs 158 crore 200-bedded hospital and various road projects.

Inauguration of Key Infrastructure Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 26 development projects worth Rs 333.25 crore for the Chamba assembly constituency at Chamba. The Chief Minister inaugurated the Rs. 158 crore 200-bedded hospital building of Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba, Rs. 14.11 crore upgradation of Shahpur Sihunta Chowari Chamba road, Rs. 13.65 crore upgradation of Parel to Kohlari road, according to a release. The CM also inaugrated Rs. 11.53 crore upgradation of Chamba Banikhet road via Parel, Rs. 6.85 crore upgradation of Luddu to Gharmani road, Rs. 5.78 crore upgradation of Sahran Ran road, Rs. 5.68 crore upgradation of Bhanera Devidehra Rathiar to Mankot road and Box Girder bridge over Ravi river on Karian Bharian Kothi road constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.61 crore.

Foundation Stones Laid for Future Development

CM Sukhu laid foundation stones of Rs. 25 crore of construction of vehicle parking phase 1 at Bhagat in Chamba, Rs. 12.59 crore link road to village Drabla, Rs. 5.29 crore link road to Sanotha, Rs. 6.47 crore Sach Fatehpur road, Rs. 2.05 crore link road to village Nanu, Rs. 4.24 crore link road Drada to Seru, Rs. 10.24 crore link road to village Ghargram, the release noted. He also laid foundation stones for Rs. 6.05 crore link road to village Ghatrer, Rs. 2.83 crore link road to village Chhanjun, Rs. 2.63 crore link road to village Rundega, Rs. 4.25 crore link road to village Basudan, Rs. 4.09 crore Mangla Ohli Bharia Kapara Jareen road, Rs. 6.53 crore link road to village Mankot, Rs. 5.96 crore Chamba Maloona Kathana road, Rs. 6.58 crore Rajera to Baili road, Rs. 4.49 crore Kariyan to Baily road and Rs. 3.72 crore District Drug Ware House cum Vaccination Store at Leprosy Hospital Sarol. (ANI)