Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lucknow: AAP sends Rs 420 to PM Modi in protest against Agnipath scheme; police arrest activists

    On June 14, the government announced the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, which drew criticism from prospective soldiers all around the nation.

    lucknow AAP sends Rs 420 to PM Modi in protest against Agnipath scheme; police arrest activists snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 7:41 PM IST

    In a demonstration against Agnipath on Sunday in Lucknow, the AAP claimed to have given Prime Minister Narendra Modi a check for Rs 420 and accused him of defrauding the youth with a new military recruitment programme.

    Members of the Chatr-Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student arm of the Aam Aadmi Party, solicited donations from the public while chanting "Narendra Modi ji ke liye bheek de do" in a symbolic protest (Give alms for Narendra Modi). 

    On June 14, the Central government announced a programme for military recruitment, which drew criticism from prospective soldiers all around the nation.

    Also read: Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    AAP's Uttar Pradesh incharge and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said in a tweet in Hindi, "Modi Ji said that there is no money for the Indian army and jawans will be given jobs for only four years."

    The student and youth wing of @AAPUttarPradesh begged all across the state and sent a cheque of Rs 420 to the 420 government of Modi.

    The amount refers to Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that deals with cheating. 

    "See the brutality of Baba's (Adityanath) Police and remember that one day @Uppolice will also be on a 4 year contract," he added in the tweet in which he also shared a video clip showing UP police personnel dragging protesting AAP members into buses. 

    Also read: Exclusive: 'Most people have accepted Agnipath; response to Agniveer is overwhelming'

    In Lucknow over two dozen AAP members were removed from the busy Hazratganj intersection by the police. Police officials maintained that no one was arrested or detained. Singh on Saturday said, that Modi would be told not to do 'char sau beesi' (cheating) with the Indian Army and AAP will also appeal to the government "to not cry for money to protect the country." 

    He added that AAP would continue to protest against the scheme as the government is "misguiding" people by claiming "lack of money for the security of the borders" as the reason behind the scheme.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 7:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    55 percent IndiGo domestic flights delayed as crew call sick; did they attend Air India recruitment drive snt

    55% IndiGo domestic flights delayed as crew call sick; did they attend AI recruitment drive?

    From Biryani to Mango Dal, here's what BJP bigwigs, including PM Modi, savoured in Hyderabad meet snt

    From Biryani to Mango Dal, here's what BJP bigwigs, including PM Modi, savoured in Hyderabad meet

    Next 30 to 40 years will be BJP's era: Amit Shah at party's national executive meet - adt

    Next 30 to 40 years will be BJP's era: Amit Shah at party's national executive meet

    Udaipur murder: Thousands take part in demonstration at Jaipur to protest killing of tailor snt

    Udaipur murder: Thousands take part in demonstration at Jaipur to protest killing of tailor

    India Tejas aircraft emerges as top choice for Malaysia's fighter jet programme snt

    Tejas aircraft emerges as top choice for Malaysia's fighter jet programme

    Recent Stories

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma tests COVID-19 negative, out of isolation-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma tests COVID negative, out of isolation

    55 percent IndiGo domestic flights delayed as crew call sick; did they attend Air India recruitment drive snt

    55% IndiGo domestic flights delayed as crew call sick; did they attend AI recruitment drive?

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jonny Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on against India; social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on; social media lauds

    From Biryani to Mango Dal, here's what BJP bigwigs, including PM Modi, savoured in Hyderabad meet snt

    From Biryani to Mango Dal, here's what BJP bigwigs, including PM Modi, savoured in Hyderabad meet

    From seafood to mushrooms, 5 foods to avoid during monsoon - adt

    From seafood to mushrooms, 5 foods to avoid during monsoon

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon