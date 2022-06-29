Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha, Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel for the IAF, speaks exclusively to Asianet News Resident Editor Prashant Reghuvamsom.

Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha, Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel for the IAF, spoke exclusively to Asianet News Resident Editor Prashant Reghuvamsom. During the conversation, the senior IAF officer said that protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme were either out of ignorance or because of certain vested interests. He also gave details about the kind of training that the Agniveer Vayu would get, the career opportunities for them after their four-year tenure and the skills that would be taught to them during the training phase. Air Marshal Jha also sought to dispel some of the doubts raised, especially by the members of the Opposition parties, with regard to the Agnipath scheme and what it intends to achieve.

Watch the full interview

