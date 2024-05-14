Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    LS Elections 2024: BJP's Kangana Ranaut files nomination from Mandi, 'Jai Shri Ram' chants galore (WATCH)

    Actor Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi, on Tuesday filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 following a vibrant road show.

    LS Elections 2024: BJP's Kangana Ranaut files nomination from Mandi, 'Jai Shri Ram' chants galore (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    Actor Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi, on Tuesday filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 following a vibrant road show with supporters chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' with full fervor. Congress has fielded state minister Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, which is set to vote on June 1.

    Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eying for third term, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi (WATCH)

    After filing her nomination Kangana Ranaut told reporters, "Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi...I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well."

    Ahead of filing her nomination, Kangana Ranaut held a road show in Mandi in the presence of Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, State BJP President Dr. Rajiv Bindal and other BJP leaders. Supporters surrounded the actor as they jubilantly chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and showered flowers on the BJP Mandi candidate.

    Kangana Ranaut expressed gratitude towards the people of Mandi prior to filing her nomination, attributing their love and support as the driving force behind her candidacy. She highlighted the remarkable progress of women in various sectors, noting the shift from past challenges like female feticide to current achievements in fields such as the military, education, and politics within Mandi. Furthermore, Kangana voiced concerns over the Congress party's perceived anti-national stance, emphasizing its implications for the nation.

    "The people of Mandi and their love for me have brought me here. Women in our country are making a mark in every field but incidents of feticide in Mandi were high a few years ago. Today, the women from Mandi are in the Army, the field of education and politics," the BJP candidate said.

    She further stated, "The anti-national mentality of the Congress party is a matter of concern for the country."

    On Saturday, Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut and said there is nothing left to talk about the actor as she speaks so much about herself.

    Speaking at a public gathering in Kaza, Lahaul and Spiti, Singh asserted that Ranaut should explain why she did not visit Spiti and instead returned from Reckong Peo. He alleged that Ranaut avoided visiting Spiti out of fear of facing protests, particularly black flags, due to her previous comments about the Dalai Lama. Singh remarked that if Ranaut truly had good intentions, she would have visited Spiti without hesitation.

    Singh criticized the actor, pointing out her inconsistent statements such as claiming India gained independence in 2014 and wrongly attributing Subhas Chandra Bose as the first prime minister. He further noted her recent tendency to engage in self-praise, asserting herself as the only actor, after Amitabh Bachchan, to be recognized nationwide and receive widespread respect wherever she travels.

    "It is good that she did not go to Manipur. Had she gone to Manipur even by mistake, she could not have come back as the BJP government has created such a situation in the northeastern state by perpetrating atrocities on women," he said.

    Singh highlighted that Ranaut owns a residence in Manali and questioned whether she visited to inquire about the challenges faced by locals when the Patlikuhl bridge was washed away, causing Manali to be isolated. Additionally, Singh alleged that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ranaut lodged a complaint against her neighbors for disturbances while residing in Manali.

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 2:17 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts today May 14 anr

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts today

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 - Phase 5: Voting in 49 constituencies across 8 states/UTs on May 20 AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 - Phase 5: Voting in 49 constituencies across 8 states/UTs on May 20

    Haj 2024: First flight carrying Kerala pilgrims from Karipur airport to depart on May 21 anr

    Haj 2024: First flight carrying Kerala pilgrims from Karipur airport to depart on May 21

    India sends 40 tonnes of medicines and more in fresh consignment of relief materials to flood-hit Kenya snt

    India sends 40 tonnes of medicines and more in fresh consignment of relief materials to flood-hit Kenya

    Lights camera, arrest: Noida crew nabbed while shooting 'kidnapping' scene for reels AJR

    Lights, camera, arrest: Noida crew nabbed while shooting 'kidnapping' scene for reels

    Recent Stories

    Saif Ali Khan COVERS Kareena Kapoor's tatto on his arm; VIRAL picture leave fans confused ATG

    Saif Ali Khan COVERS Kareena Kapoor's tatto on his arm; VIRAL picture leave fans confused

    Majestic sei whales, weighing up to 28-45 metric tonnes, reappear in Argentine waters after a century (WATCH) snt

    Majestic sei whales, weighing up to 28-45 metric tonnes, reappear in Argentine waters after a century (WATCH)

    BOLD photos Kendall Jenner latest bikini pics go viral RBA

    BOLD photos: Kendall Jenner's latest bikini pics go viral; model poses for FWRD’s Summer 2024 campaign

    Jackie Shroff files lawsuit in Delhi HC to protect personality rights over misusing his name 'Bidhu' and voice RKK

    Jackie Shroff files lawsuit in Delhi HC to protect personality rights over misusing his name 'Bidhu' and voice

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts today May 14 anr

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts today

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon