The Home Ministry has bolstered a 24/7 control room to counter misinformation on LPG availability amid public concern over West Asia events. The Centre has directed refineries to maximise LPG production and prioritise domestic supply.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has strengthened a control room, which is now operating round-the-clock, by including nodal officers from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to facilitate fact-checking and issue immediate clarifications to states and Union Territories amid growing public concerns about LPG availability.

The move comes in the backdrop of reports indicating public apprehension about a possible restriction in the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the domestic market due to ongoing developments in West Asia. In response, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Wednesday also convened a meeting with the Chief Secretaries and Directors Generals of Police of all states and Union Territories, along with the Secretaries of the petroleum, information and broadcasting, and consumer affairs ministries, to review the situation and coordinate response measures.

Government Directives to Secure Supply

During the meeting, sources said, states and Union Territories were informed that the government had issued the LPG control order directing refineries and petrochemical complexes to maximise LPG production and prioritise domestic supply for household consumers.

Officials clarified that restrictions have been imposed on the distribution of LPG cylinders to commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants in order to ensure adequate availability for domestic use. However, the restrictions do not apply to essential institutions such as hospitals and educational establishments.

Instructions for State Administrations

The Centre also asked states to strengthen security arrangements for LPG-related infrastructure and personnel to safeguard the supply chain.

State administrations were advised to closely monitor the availability and distribution of LPG at the local level on a daily basis and to take strict action against hoarding, black marketing or any violation of supply regulations.

Combating Misinformation and Panic

Authorities were also directed to maintain law and order and undertake awareness campaigns to reassure the public about the availability of cooking gas. These awareness drives are expected to be carried out in coordination with oil marketing companies to counter misinformation and prevent panic buying. In addition, states have been asked to monitor social media platforms closely and take prompt action against the spread of fake news or misleading content that may create unnecessary panic by circulating old or unrelated material.

Context: India's LPG Consumption

India is one of the world's largest consumers of LPG, which is widely used as a primary cooking fuel in households. Government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana have significantly expanded LPG access over the past decade, bringing millions of rural and economically weaker households into the clean-fuel network.

Officials said the Officials said Centre will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure uninterrupted availability of LPG for domestic consumers across the country.