Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LPG price hike triggers meme fest slamming Centre on social media

    The price of 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 with effect from today. With this, the domestic cylinder will cost Rs 1,103 per cylinder from today in Delhi. The hike has triggered a meme fest slamming Centre. Take a look at how netizens reacted.

    LPG price hike triggers meme fest slamming Centre on social media gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    The cost of industrial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has increased significantly, which has come as a big shock to the general public. Prices for domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders have risen by Rs 50 per cylinder as of today. The price of a residential LPG tank in Delhi will now cost Rs. 1103 following the most recent revision.

    The gas hike has triggered has meme fest on social media and has slammed Centre for the same. Here's how netizens reacted:

    Also Read | Domestic LPG cylinders price hiked by Rs 50 from today; Check out new rates

     

    Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's new look at Cambridge University; trims Bharat Jodo Yatra beard

     

    The expense of shipping and the VAT in each state affect the price of LPG cylinders.  It is also calculated on the basis of the prices of crude oil. Retailers revise LPG cylinder prices at the beginning of each month keeping in line with global crude oil prices. Each household is entitled to 12 cylinders at subsidised rates a year. Beyond this, cylinders can be purchased at market value.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi's new look at Cambridge University; trims Bharat Jodo Yatra beard AJR

    Rahul Gandhi's new look at Cambridge University; trims Bharat Jodo Yatra beard

    Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, former Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao quits AAP, joins BJP

    Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, former Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao quits AAP, joins BJP

    Slight relief for Delhi NCR people as they wake up to light drizzle thunderstorms gcw

    Slight relief for Delhi-NCR people as they wake up to light drizzle, thunderstorms

    Russia delivers 3rd S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India; to be deployed along Pakistan border

    Russia delivers 3rd S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India; to be deployed along Pakistan border

    Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from their posts in state Cabinet AJR

    Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from their posts in state Cabinet

    Recent Stories

    When Shah Rukh Khan took Manoj Bajpayee to disco for the first time in Delhi RBA

    When Shah Rukh Khan took Manoj Bajpayee to disco for the first time in Delhi

    tennis Unfortunate not to be there - Rafael Nadal after pulling out of Indian Wells and Miami Masters 2023-ayh

    'Unfortunate not to be there' - Rafael Nadal after pulling out of Indian Wells and Miami Masters 2023

    Oscars 2023: RRR's song Naatu Naatu to be performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava on stage RBA

    Oscars 2023: RRR's song Naatu Naatu to be performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava on stage

    Rahul Gandhi's new look at Cambridge University; trims Bharat Jodo Yatra beard AJR

    Rahul Gandhi's new look at Cambridge University; trims Bharat Jodo Yatra beard

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli fans slam umpire Nitin Menon after Rohit Sharma survives twice in 1st over-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Kohli fans critical of umpire Nitin Menon after Rohit survives twice in the 1st over

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon