LPG price hike triggers meme fest slamming Centre on social media

The price of 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 with effect from today. With this, the domestic cylinder will cost Rs 1,103 per cylinder from today in Delhi. The hike has triggered a meme fest slamming Centre. Take a look at how netizens reacted.

The cost of industrial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has increased significantly, which has come as a big shock to the general public. Prices for domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders have risen by Rs 50 per cylinder as of today. The price of a residential LPG tank in Delhi will now cost Rs. 1103 following the most recent revision.

The gas hike has triggered has meme fest on social media and has slammed Centre for the same. Here's how netizens reacted:

Also Read | Domestic LPG cylinders price hiked by Rs 50 from today; Check out new rates

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's new look at Cambridge University; trims Bharat Jodo Yatra beard

The expense of shipping and the VAT in each state affect the price of LPG cylinders. It is also calculated on the basis of the prices of crude oil. Retailers revise LPG cylinder prices at the beginning of each month keeping in line with global crude oil prices. Each household is entitled to 12 cylinders at subsidised rates a year. Beyond this, cylinders can be purchased at market value.