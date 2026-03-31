BJP president Nitin Nabin expressed confidence that the 'Lotus will blossom' in Kerala, stating people will end the 70-year 'game fixing politics' of the LDF-UDF. He said the BJP is receiving tremendous support from the people of Kerala.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin has expressed confidence of the party's strong performance in the Kerala assembly polls, saying the Lotus will blossom in the poll-bound state. "Lotus will blossom in Keralam this time. The way we are getting the people's support here... The people of Keralam will end the game fixing politics of LDF-UDF, which has been going on for 70 years... The public has understood the game of allegations between the LDF and the UDF", he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He said the BJP is receiving tremendous support from the people of Kerala. Nabin said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala is now on its way to becoming a 'Developed Kerala.' He said people of Kerala are determined to put an end to the "game plan" that the UDF and LDF and alleged that their politics has been limited solely to trading accusations.

BJP Accuses LDF-UDF of 'Match Fixing'

BJP leaders said UDF and LDF have "collectively devastated" the state's tourism sector and there "is not a single sector in Keralam that has witnessed proper development". They said Keralam has now slipped to the 15th position in the fiscal health index. The BJP leaders accused UDF and LDF of match fixing and said the party intends to significantly improve its vote share.

Kerala Assembly Election Details

Polling for the Keralam assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. The state has around 2.7 crore electors.

Final Voter Roll Details

Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state electoral roll, the final voter list for Keralam was released on February 21. The revised roll includes 2,69,53,644 voters--1,31,26,048 male voters with 4,24,518 voters in 18-19 age group. (ANI)