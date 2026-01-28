Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati. Uddhav Thackeray condoled his death, calling him a 'steadfast leader' and 'excellent colleague'. The crash killed 5. CM Fadnavis announced a state holiday and mourning.

Uddhav Thackeray's Tribute

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday condoled the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying the state has lost a "steadfast leader and an excellent colleague." Thackeray said that the two had developed a "special bond as excellent colleagues," and praised Pawar's open-hearted nature. Even after Pawar chose a different path in politics, Thackeray said, he "did not let our relationship break."

In a post on X, Thackeray said, "I have lost a steadfast leader and an excellent colleague from my cabinet. When I was the Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar was the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister. He was an extremely disciplined leader with a firm grip on his department and a deep understanding of the Finance Department. We developed a special bond as excellent colleagues. Ajit Pawar was open-hearted. He would speak his mind. He was not one to hold grudges for long. Even though he chose a different path in politics, he did not let our relationship break. "

He noted that Pawar was widely known across Maharashtra as "Dada," and that his departure has created a void in the state's leadership. "In Maharashtra, he was popular as 'Dada.' I never thought he would leave so soon. He was known as a leader who cherished his workers. His departure has created a void in the state's leadership. In every sense, he was truly 'Dada.' On behalf of myself, 'Thackeray,' and the Shiv Sena family, my heartfelt tribute to Dada!"

Details of the Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash this morning in Maharashtra's Baramati. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. The crash landing of the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati. Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew members. Further details about the crash are awaited.

State Mourning Announced

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis has announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadanvis said that the decision on Pawar's last rites will be made after consulting his family.

A Look at Ajit Pawar's Career

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.