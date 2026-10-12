MP CM Mohan Yadav criticised Rahul Gandhi for comparing protests against the CEC to Lord Shiva's 'Tandav'. Yadav stated 'Tandav' is sacred, not anarchy, and urged the Congress leader to respect democratic traditions and religious sentiments.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks comparing the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to Lord Shiva's 'Tandav', saying the metaphor should not be associated with anarchy and that democratic traditions had to be respected.

'Tandav is sacred, not anarchy'

Reacting to Gandhi's remarks, CM Yadav said Rahul Gandhi's sister had suggested that the protest should proceed according to a plan, but the Congress leader had insisted that it was a 'Tandav' that did not require planning. “I came across a video of Rahul Gandhi in which he himself says that his sister suggested that things should be done according to a plan. His sister is making a sensible point, but he says that she does not understand and that the 'Tandav' must continue. Lord Shiva's Tandav does not mean anarchy; it represents a sacred sentiment. His (Rahul Gandhi) sister made a very sensible point,” the Chief Minister said.

The CM further said that Lord Shiva symbolised both creation and dissolution, and stressed that religious figures should be invoked with an understanding of their significance. "Lord Shiva is the deity of both creation and dissolution. He represents the journey from the formless to the manifest and from the manifest to the formless. If one invokes gods and goddesses, their contributions should be remembered. Insulting deities will not be tolerated. They are exposing their own internal differences, with the sister making a suggestion and the brother is unwilling to accept it,” he said.

'Respect democratic traditions'

Emphasising the importance of democratic traditions, the Chief Minister said that winning and losing elections, participating in the electoral process and accepting the outcome were integral to democracy. "We all know that in a democracy, one can win or lose an election, participate in the electoral process and accept the decision. Atal Bihari Vajpayee remained the Leader of the Opposition for years and made us proud. He said, 'If not today, then tomorrow.' His poetry reflected that spirit: 'What does it matter whether it is defeat or victory; I am not afraid. Whatever we encounter on the path of struggle, that too is right, and so is the other’,” Yadav said.

He urged Congress leaders to uphold the country's democratic and electoral traditions instead of questioning the process, and advised the party to focus on strengthening its organisation and addressing its weaknesses. “India is the world’s largest democracy, and I urge Congress leaders to respect and follow the country’s rich and glorious electoral traditions. Whether you come to power or not, keep your people together, believe in building your organisation, understand your shortcomings and weaknesses, and then seek the people’s mandate,” he said.

The Chief Minister also challenged the Congress to demonstrate its faith in the democratic process by asking its elected representatives in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to resign if the party had serious doubts about the electoral system.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Tandav' explanation

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi, addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, compared the ongoing protests to Lord Shiva’s Tandav. “My sister tells me that we should make a plan. So I told my sister, 'You are not understanding the point. This is Tandav. This is Lord Shiva’s dance. There is no planning in this. Today we are going to the Supreme Court; tomorrow it will be something else. What do you think? Did we make a plan at Akashvani Bhavan?” Gandhi said.

He further added, “The plan was that we would go by bus, sit there, and get arrested. The police wouldn't let us go. So we changed the plan. Did the result come from the plan, or did it come from the non-plan? There is no need for any plan. This dance is ongoing. This is Lord Shiva’s dance going on. In this, anyone can join Shiva's procession (Shiv ki Baraat). Anyone who wants to join, can come.” (ANI)