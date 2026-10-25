Maharashtra leaders inaugurated key development works near Navi Mumbai International Airport, emphasizing its role in regional GDP growth, infrastructure connectivity, and the strategic planning of the NAINA region to ensure systematic development.

New Development Projects Near Navi Mumbai Airport

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, on Sunday inaugurated development works near the Navi Mumbai International Airport area, with state leaders highlighting improved connectivity and the region's growth potential.

Addressing the event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Navi Mumbai International Airport could contribute one percentage point to the region's GDP, stressing the need for planned and systematic development of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). “When we decided to build the Navi Mumbai airport and the work moved forward back then, there was definitely a clear idea that any airport built, especially in big cities, wouldn't just be an airport—it would actually boost economic activity. There's an economic multiplier. And at an airport like Navi Mumbai... It has enough potential that just this one airport can add a full percentage to the region's GDP. That's why we realised that if we don't develop it properly,” he said.

“If we don't plan and develop in a structured and time-bound way, development will happen, but it'll turn into a total mess. All of this—Raigad, Navi Mumbai, and the Thane area—will grow in a really chaotic way, and we'll have to deal with the consequences in the future. And that's why this decision was made regarding the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area, NAINA. We need to bring this project here and integrate its influence zone. We need to prepare a development plan and develop it in a systematic way. Because of this, we first issued a notification in 2015. On the 17th, we issued a notification for 23 villages, and on the 19th, for 151 villages. After that, we approved the first ITP for the 23 villages,” he added.

Vision for the 'Third Mumbai'

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the occasion as a historic milestone for the NAINA region, linking the airport and Atal Setu projects to the vision of a 'Third Mumbai'. He said, “Today is a day of great joy for the NAINA region—a truly historic day. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai Airport and Atal Setu was also inaugurated. These projects are like a growth engine, and it is a delight to see them all taking shape. The dream of a 'Third Mumbai' is now becoming a reality. The enhanced connectivity will pave the way for comprehensive development. During my tenure as Chief Minister, several such projects were inaugurated. Development will continue in this same manner.”

Reiterating the government's commitment to removing hurdles to development, Shinde said the administration would continue working to provide amenities to people. “All obstacles will be removed. Since our government was formed, we have cleared away all the 'speed breakers'—our agenda is one only development.' Providing amenities to the people is our duty,” he said.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Connectivity

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar emphasised that airport-led development requires an effective transport network connecting the facility with cities, highways and emerging growth centres. She said, “Building an airport isn't just about constructing a runway and terminal. Equally important is creating a solid transport system that connects the airport to the city, the highways, and new centers of development. The Navi Mumbai International Airport has given a fresh direction to the development of this entire area. Through this airport, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Uran, and the Raigad region will be more closely connected to the rest of the country and the world.”

Detailing the proposed road infrastructure around the airport, Pawar said the plan includes improved connections in all directions, with routes such as SBR 9, BR 4 and BR 5 expected to make airport-bound traffic faster and smoother. She also outlined the project's estimated cost and the specifications of a bridge included in the development work. She asserted, “The plan includes developing good road connections to the north, south, east, and west of the airport. An important part of this is the structure built for eastern connectivity. Thanks to important routes like SBR 9, BR 4, and BR 5, traffic heading to the airport will be much faster and smoother. This project, which costs around 953 crore rupees, also includes a 2.5-kilometre-long and 60-meter-wide bridge. The main road will have four lanes, with two-lane service roads on both sides. Thanks to this connectivity, people travelling to the Navi Mumbai International Airport from Pune, Panvel, Thane, and Kalyan will benefit a lot.”

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