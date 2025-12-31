Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Operation Sindoor was inspired by Lord Ram's dignity and values. Speaking in Ayodhya, he stated the military action upheld Ram's moral code by being a limited, controlled, and purposeful response to terrorists.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the dignity and values of Lord Ram inspired Operation Sindoor. During his address on the occasion of Pratishtha Dwadashi in Ayodhya on Wednesday, Rajnath Singh said, "Just as Ram's objective was not the destruction of Ravana, but the end of unrighteousness, our objective too was to teach a lesson to the terrorists and their patrons, and that exactly we did."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Even in war, values must remain alive'

Rajnath Singh said, "Lord Ram is one of the greatest warriors of our history, even though he always upheld a certain dignity even in warfare. While fighting his enemies, Ram never crossed the bounds of propriety."

Referring to an episode from the Ramayana, the Defence Minister said that, "When Ram came under the influence of divine weapons such as the Nagpash, he did not reject them, accepted their power and abided by their rules. When Ravana is unarmed, Ram suspends the battle. Ram knows that if moral conduct is broken, victory turns into defeat."

He emphasised that "Operation Sindoor proved that modern India is the true inheritor of Ram's moral code. Ram is humble, virtuous, and compassionate, but where necessary, he assumes the role of the destroyer of evil. During Operation Sindoor, we upheld Ram's dignity. We did not respond blindly; rather, we carried out a limited, controlled, and purposeful action. Even in war, values must remain alive." Said the Defence Minister.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday participated in the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi Ceremony' held to mark the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing the moment as one of historic pride and spiritual fulfilment for the nation.

Operation Sindoor: A 2025 Military Milestone

The Indian Army on Tuesday outlined ten major milestones achieved in 2025, including the Operation Sindoor After Action Review (AAR), new capabilities, technology induction, military diplomacy, and indigenisation. In a detailed statement, the Army said the year marked a clear shift towards future-ready warfare, with a focus on precision, technology absorption and jointness.

The year's most significant development in the military domain was Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack by "Pakistan Army-backed terrorists".

According to the statement, the entire operational planning was carried out by the Military Operations Branch of the Indian Army. At the same time, execution was monitored from the Directorate General of Military Operations' Ops Room, with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and all three Service Chiefs present.

During the operation, nine terrorist camps across the border were destroyed. The Indian Army neutralised seven camps, while the Indian Air Force killed two. The Army said the strikes were precise, calibrated and time-bound, reinforcing deterrence while maintaining escalation control. (ANI)