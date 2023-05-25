Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Look who's back! 'Arikomban' spotted near Kumily town of Idukki

    'Arikomban', which was translocated from Idukki's Chinnakanal to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary has returned to the Kumily town area. Arikomban was spotted within a six-kilometer radius of Kumily as per the aerial distance estimation.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 25, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    According to the signal received last night, the elephant returned to the Medakanam area where it was freed, according to information from the forest department. Currently, the elephant is housed in the Periyar Tiger Sanctuary's forested area.

    The largest range in the Periyar East Division is Medakanam. Arikomban had visited the same location the day before as well.

    The elephant arrived in Kerala's forest from Tamil Nadu six days ago. On Sunday, it damaged the watchers' temporary tent belonging to the Forest Department.

    The Special Branch of the Kerala Police is currently investigating a financial fraud involving the protection of the wild elephant Arikomban. A WhatsApp campaign purportedly raised lakhs of rupees for an online "animal lovers organization'.

    M R Ajit Kumar, the additional director general of police, is in charge of the probe. 

    The money allegedly came from the members of the WhatsApp group under the pretense of starting legal proceedings to return the animal to its natural habitat in Chinnakanal and to purchase it rice, which is one of its favourite foods. Sreejith Perumana, a social activist and lawyer, filed a complaint about this, prompting the investigation.

    The money was allegedly obtained through the WhatsApp group "Ennum Arikobanoppam" (Always with Arikomban), which was founded on April 30 by a few Ernakulam locals. The gang forced a number of animal lovers and animal rights advocates to join the group.

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
