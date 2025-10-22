The Lokpal defends the floating of tender, citing a law that grants its members service conditions equivalent to Supreme Court judges, who recently received similar vehicle upgrades. Opposition questioned the team over their priorities.

New Delhi [India]: India's apex anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal finds itself at the center of a major political controversy after floating tenders to purchase high-end German vehicles worth approximately Rs 5 crore. The Lokpal office has invited tenders for acquiring seven BMW 3 Series sedans, each valued at nearly Rs 70 lakh. The specifications call for the top-tier M Sport variant with extended wheelbase in white, triggering widespread criticism across political lines and fierce debate on social media platforms. Social media users and opposition politicians have questioned why an institution created specifically to fight corruption appears to be indulging in lavish spending.

Backlash Over Need of Luxury

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram drew a pointed comparison, noting that Supreme Court justices receive modest sedans, yet Lokpal members are seeking luxury vehicles. Performance concerns add another layer to the criticism. Opposition leaders have highlighted that the Lokpal has received over 8,700 complaints but initiated merely 24 investigations and sanctioned just six prosecutions. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi characterized this track record as "tragic irony," suggesting an institution chasing luxury rather than legitimacy. Jairam Ramesh went further, declaring the body has become a "Shockpal" rather than a watchdog.



Speaking to ANI, Ramesh questioned the actions of the Lokpal and inquired about the investigations and arrests conducted by the Lokpal. "Lokpal is not Lokpal any longer. It is 'Shokpal' and 'Shockpal'. Anna Hazare, Arvind Kejriwal, 'India Against Corruption', and the RSS did a lot of publicity in 2012 and 2013, emphasising the importance of the Lokpal. Now just look at the actions of the Lokpal itself. Which investigations have Lokpal initiated? Which people have they arrested?" Ramesh said. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump reiterated his "India agreed to stop Russia oil purchase" claims, saying that the Howdy Modi - Namaste Trump is "completely spoiled".

Prashant Bhushan, activist and former India Against Corruption (IAC) leader, criticized the Lokpal saying the Modi government weakened the institution by leaving key positions vacant for years and appointing compliant members who show little concern for corruption. He added that these members are now indulging in luxury by purchasing BMWs worth Rs 70 lakh each.

Lokpal Defends Move

According to reports, Lokpal has pushed back against the criticism, pointing to the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act of 2013 which establishes parity between Lokpal members and Supreme Court judges in terms of service conditions. They argue the procurement follows a recent upgrade in official vehicles for the judiciary. The body is currently headed by former Supreme Court Justice AM Khanwilkar, with a sanctioned strength of eight members including retired judges and bureaucrats.

Social Media Reacts

The controversy cuts deeper than vehicle procurement. It represents a crisis of confidence in an institution born from the Jan Lokpal movement of 2010-2011, which mobilized millions demanding stronger anti-corruption measures. “What purpose has the institution of Lokpal really achieved since inception, except another hole in taxpayers pockets. Hard to believe, that it is same Lokpal which became a big agenda on streets, including the Anna movement, to topple the government. Did corruption end?” one user wrote.

Another user said claimed that the outrage was misplaced as the Supreme Court judges in India use BMW 3 Series limousines. “The Lokpal Chairperson’s salary and allowances are the same as that of the Chief Justice of India, while the Members of Lokpal have salary and allowances equal to those of a Judge of the Supreme Court of India. This equivalence in pay scale suggests a high protocol standing, similar if not identical to sitting Supreme Court judges,” he wrote.



One user observed how people in certain positions like judiciary and lokpal should be paid well and given luxuries so as to not get tempted into doing corrupt practices and meet the needs of their families. “Yes, but we should pay people in certain positions like judiciary, lokpal etc. well so they can live well on their salary. When we don’t pay enough even those who otherwise are honest ppl get tempted into corruption for the needs of their family,” he wrote.

