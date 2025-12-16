IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory cautioning passengers of potential flight delays across Northern India due to early morning fog. Delhi's IGI Airport also warned of disruptions, advising travellers to check with airlines for updates.

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Winter Fog

IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for passengers, cautioning that early morning fog during the winter season across Northern India may lead to slower flight movements and possible delays.

In a statement, the airline said, "As winter sets in, early mornings across Northern India can bring fog that may occasionally slow down flight movements. We wanted to share this gentle heads-up in advance, so you can plan with ease and check your flight status before heading to the airport."

The airline assured passengers that its ground and operations teams are fully prepared and are closely monitoring weather conditions. IndiGo said it is making necessary operational adjustments wherever possible to minimise disruptions and ensure passenger comfort during any waiting time.

"Please be assured that our teams are well prepared and closely monitoring weather conditions. Wherever possible, we are making thoughtful adjustments on the ground to reduce inconvenience and ensure any waiting time is as comfortable as possible," the advisory stated.

"Thank you for your understanding and for placing your trust in us. We're here to take care of you and to make your journey as smooth as we can," the advisory further read.

Delhi Airport Warns of Flight Disruptions

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday morning issued a fog advisory, warning passengers of possible disruptions to flight operations amid reduced visibility in the national capital.

In a post shared on X at around 6:06 AM, Delhi Airport said, "Flight operations are steadily recovering, but disruptions may persist for certain departures and arrivals."

Travellers were advised to contact their respective airlines directly for accurate and timely updates on flight schedules. The airport also assured passengers that ground staff and personnel were deployed across terminals to assist travellers and provide necessary support.

"We appreciate your cooperation and understanding," Delhi Airport's X post further read.

Poor Air Quality and Dense Fog Impact Visibility

The advisory comes as Delhi continues to experience dense fog and poor air quality, which have impacted visibility during early morning hours, affecting air traffic movement at the airport.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Delhi continued to reel under hazardous air conditions on Tuesday as the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 378 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (ANI)