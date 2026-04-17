Lok Sabha is set to vote on the Women's Reservation Bill and Delimitation Bill, which aims to increase constituencies to 850. Opposition parties have voiced concerns over the bills' impact on Southern states' representation.

Lok Sabha on Friday is set to continue discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850.

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According to the list of Business for Lok Sabha, The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 will be taken up for discussion together.

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also likely to move that the amendments to the Women's reservation bill, and the Delimitation Bill be passed.

Bills Introduced After Marathon Session

Earlier on Thursday, Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour session to discuss the amendments to the women's reservation bill, which removes the need to implement the bill only after the census is conducted. As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes. With the 251 AYES majority, all three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Multiple leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed the bill. Multiple Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leader KC Venugopal also participated in the discussion.

Opposition Raises Concerns

Congress has called upon the government to withdraw the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 in its current form and convene an all-party meeting to build consensus on it.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on the bill, Venugopal said the government intends to push delimitation in the garb of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill.

Meanwhile Owaisi had alleged that "if these bills become law, the opposition's voice will be reduced to nothing in this House."

Impact on Southern States Questioned

It also been alleged by multiple DMK, Congress MPs that Southern states will be disproportionately impacted if the bill is passed in its current form.

Multiple leaders such as Manickam Tagore, A Raja have said that the southern states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala will not have a proportional increase as compared to Northern states.

Government Addresses Apprehensions

Union Minister Amit Shah has in turn sought to allay apprehensions of opposition members about the Southern states losing their influence as a result of increase in seats. Shah has said that there will be about 50 per cent increase in their seats, the relative proportion in total seats will also move up. (ANI)