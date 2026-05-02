Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reconstituted four key Parliamentary Committees for 2026-27. Key chairpersons including BJP's Faggan Singh Kulaste, Baijayant Jay Panda, and Congress's KC Venugopal have been reappointed to their respective posts.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has formally reconstituted four Committees, three financial and one Standing Parliamentary Committee, for the 2026-27 financial year. The four committees, by rule are reconstituted every year, with these four having their term expire on April 30. The Committees were officially reconstituted on May 1 2026, with their term expiring on April 30, 2027.

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Key Chairpersons Reappointed

MP's of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Faggan Singh Kulaste has been reappointed chairperson of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. BJP's Baijayanat Jay Panda, and Sanjay Jaiswal have also retained chairpersonship of Committee on Public Undertakings, and Committee on Public Undertakings respectively. Congress leader KC Venugopal too has also been reappointed chairperson of Public Accounts Committee.

Role and Composition of Committees

All four committees are vital for ensuring smooth functioning of departments, checking on various departmentally related reports, suggest policy decisions, and conduct deliberations on related issues of public importance.

The Chairperson is elected among the members of the committee, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote.

Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

The Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes consists of 30 Members, 20 elected by the Lok Sabha and 10 by the Rajya Sabha.

Committee on Public Undertaking

The Committee on Public Undertaking consists of of 22 Members, fifteen of whom are elected by the Lok Sabha, and seven members are nominated by Rajya Sabha for being associated with the Committee.

Committee on Estimates

The Committee on Estimates consists of 30 members, elected every year by the Lok Sabha from amongst its members.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC)

The Public Accounts Committee consists of not more than 22 members comprising of 15 members elected by Lok Sabha, and not more than 7 members of Rajya Sabha.

The scope and function of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are governed under Rule 308(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. PAC ensures that the moneys shown in the accounts as having been disbursed were legally available for, and applicable to, the service or purpose to which they have been applied or charge.

If any money has been spent on any service during a financial year in excess of the amount granted by the House for that purpose the Committee shall examine with reference to the facts of each case the circumstances leading to such an excess and make such recommendation as it may deem fit. (ANI)