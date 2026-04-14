On B.R. Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called his life an 'epic saga of great struggle' and a 'ray of hope for millions', highlighting his contribution to the Constitution and its guiding principles of equality and justice.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, extended his heartfelt wishes through a message while remembering his remarkable contribution to India. In the message, Birla said, "The life of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is an epic saga of great struggle and courage. Despite adverse circumstances, he scaled numerous heights and, through his indomitable courage, hard work, and the power of education, not only established himself but also became a new ray of hope for millions of deprived and oppressed people."

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Ambedkar's Life an 'Epic Saga of Struggle': Om Birla

Remembering the values of equality, liberty, justice, and fraternity, which were the guiding principles of Babasaheb B. R. Ambedkar, Birla said that by incorporating these ideals into the Indian Constitution, he provided the nation with a strong direction.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further added, "Babasaheb is that unique gem of our nation whose life and works have influenced generations before and after Independence and have become an unending source of inspiration."

Architect of a Visionary Constitution

Describing Ambedkar's contribution as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly, Birla underscored that B. R. Ambedkar presented the country with a visionary document that remains the strong foundation of democracy even today and protects the rights of every citizen.

While talking about his life, he said that the life of B. R. Ambedkar teaches us that positive change in society is possible through education, awareness, and organised efforts. Today, as we move forward toward building a developed and inclusive India, Babasaheb's thoughts become even more relevant.

Birla ended his note by saying, "His struggle and philosophy inspire us to stand against injustice, inequality, and discrimination. Dr. Ambedkar's inspiring life and ideals will forever continue to guide us in building a just, harmonious, and strong India."

PM Modi Pays Tributes

Earlier, PM Modi paid tributes to Babasaheb. In a post on X, PM Modi said that his efforts towards nation-building are "deeply motivating". "Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His efforts towards nation-building are deeply motivating. His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society," PM Modi wrote. (ANI)