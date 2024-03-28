Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate

    DK Suresh, a farmer, businessman, and social activist, enters politics in Ramanagara with a notable financial portfolio. His assets include 16.61 crores in bank accounts, 2.14 crores in investments, and 106.71 crores in inheritance. Real estate holdings are at 1064.48 crores. Loans total 150 crores, with significant sums lent to family members. He also owns gold and silver worth 21.35 lakhs and 2.10 lakhs respectively.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

    Bengaluru Rural constituency's MP from Congress, DK Suresh, known for his multifaceted roles as a farmer, businessman, and social activist, has stepped into the electoral arena by filing his 3rd nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Accompanying this crucial step are revelations about his financial portfolio, offering insights into his economic prowess.

    The declaration of assets submitted by Suresh portrays a wealth profile with a staggering sum of 16 crores and 61 lakhs spread across various bank accounts, Suresh's financial stronghold is evident. Furthermore, investments totalling Rs 2 crores and Rs 14 lakhs in shares and diverse organizations.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is there a tough challenge for BJP-JDS alliance in Bengaluru rural constituency?

    The inheritance declared by Suresh stands at an impressive Rs 106 crores and Rs 71 lakhs. Real estate holdings, amounting to a whopping Rs 1064 crores and Rs 48 lakhs. Suresh has availed a substantial loan of 150 crores from banks and financial institutions. He has also given a loan to his brother, DyCM DK Shivakumar, amounting to Rs 30 crores and Rs 8 lakhs. Additionally, DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya has received a loan of 7 crores and 94 lakhs, illustrating the interconnectedness of their financial affairs.

    Beyond monetary assets, Suresh's declaration encompasses valuable assets in the form of gold and silver. Possessing 21,35,500 rupees worth of gold and 2,10,000 rupees worth of silver, Suresh's tangible assets further enrich his financial profile.
     

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 5:21 PM IST
