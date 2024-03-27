Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is there a tough challenge for BJP-JDS alliance in Bengaluru rural constituency?

    In the Bengaluru Rural constituency, the Congress and BJP are locked in a close battle for supremacy. Key battlegrounds include Bengaluru South and RR Nagar for Congress, and Kanakapura, Anekal, Magadi, and Ramanagara for the BJP-JDS alliance. Efforts to sway voters are underway, with notable figures actively campaigning in their respective strongholds.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is there a tough challenge for BJP-JDS alliance in Bengaluru rural constituency? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bengaluru Rural constituency emerges as a battleground where fierce competition between political parties is underway. The Congress party, represented by DK Suresh, and the BJP's candidate, Dr. CN Manjunath, are locked in a close contest that could determine the final outcome.

    The battleground is set across three assembly constituencies for the Congress party and four for the BJP-JDS alliance, each facing significant challenges in securing votes. With both parties eyeing victory, leaders are strategizing to sway voters in areas where their support may be weaker.

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka

    Key battlegrounds for the Congress include Bengaluru South, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and Channapatna, while the BJP-JDS alliance is focusing on Kanakapura, Anekal, Magadi, and Ramanagara assembly constituencies. The battle for supremacy extends to the Kunigal Assembly Constituency, where a tight race is underway.

    The outcome of the Bengaluru Rural constituency heavily hinges on Bengaluru South and RR Nagar assembly constituencies, which collectively account for 44 percent of the total voters in the Lok Sabha constituency. With Bengaluru South alone boasting 7.33 lakh voters and RR Nagar with 4.98 lakh voters, both constituencies are currently held by the BJP.

    Karnataka: Director of Jayadeva Hospital voices concerns over state govt's actions before term ends

    Channapatna Assembly Constituency presents an interesting dynamic, with the JDS-BJP alliance facing off against the Congress. In the previous assembly elections, Congress suffered a setback, securing only 15,000 votes compared to JDS's 96,592 votes and BJP's 80,677 votes.

    Efforts to boost support are evident, particularly from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Kanakapura, B. Sivanna in Anekal, HC Balakrishna in Magadi, and Iqbal Hussain in Ramanagara constituencies, all of which are considered Congress strongholds. Of particular note is DK Shivakumar's significant victory margin of over 1.20 lakh votes in Kanakapura, solidifying Congress's hold in the area.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 5:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spiritual leader Sadhguru discharged from Hospital following successful brain surgery AJR

    Spiritual leader Sadhguru discharged from Hospital following successful brain surgery

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 5 named 'Panneerselvam' file nominations as Independents in Tamil Nadu AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 5 named 'Panneerselvam' file nominations as Independents in Tamil Nadu

    FIR registered against Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over derogatory remarks against PM Modi vkp

    BREAKING: FIR registered against K'taka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

    EC issues show-cause notices to BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate over remarks on women AJR

    EC issues show-cause notices to BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate over remarks on women

    Kerala: YC leader Megha Ranjith moves HC seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for injuries during lathi charge rkn

    Kerala: YC leader Megha Ranjith moves HC seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for injuries during lathi charge

    Recent Stories

    Spiritual leader Sadhguru discharged from Hospital following successful brain surgery AJR

    Spiritual leader Sadhguru discharged from Hospital following successful brain surgery

    Taliban leader declares return to public stoning of women to death for adultery, Ignites global outcry avv

    Taliban leader declares return to public stoning of women to death for adultery, Ignites global outcry

    cricket Deepak Chahar confirms leadership dilemma: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad steering CSK together? osf

    Deepak Chahar confirms leadership dilemma: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad steering CSK together?

    Kareena Kapoor Khan to play THIS role in Yash's 'Toxic' RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan to play THIS role in Yash's 'Toxic'

    Legendary Titanic prop 'Hero Floating Wood Panel' sells for $718,750 in fascinating auction avv

    Legendary Titanic prop 'Hero Floating Wood Panel' sells for $718,750 in fascinating auction

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon