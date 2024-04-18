Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Bengaluru rural seat profile: BJP-JDS's CN Manjunath aims to take over INC's DK Suresh

    In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bengaluru Rural constituency braces for a high-stakes battle between Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance. Incumbent DK Suresh of the Congress faces off against CN Manjunath, backed by the BJP-JD(S) coalition. With a substantial voter base of nearly 24 lakh individuals, the constituency holds significant political weight in Karnataka.

    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

    As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, all eyes are on Bengaluru Rural constituency, where political dynasties clash in a high-stakes battle for parliamentary representation. With the Congress stronghold facing a formidable challenge from the BJP-JD(S) alliance, voters brace themselves for a showdown between familiar faces.

    A glance at 2014, 2019 Lok Sabha Elections:

    In 2014, DK Suresh, a prominent Congress leader and the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, emerged victorious in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency. He garnered 652,723 votes, surpassing his BJP counterpart, Muniraju Gowda P, who received 421,243 votes. The constituency boasted a total of 2,190,398 registered electors during this election.

    In the subsequent 2019 elections, DK Suresh once again secured victory, clinching 878,258 votes. His closest competitor, Ashwathnarayan Gowda of the BJP, trailed behind with 671,388 votes. The Congress maintained its hold on the seat, prevailing with a substantial margin of 206,870 votes.

    Prominent MPs:

    The Bengaluru Rural constituency has witnessed the rise of prominent political figures, including DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and CN Manjunath, son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. The impending electoral battle sets the stage for a clash between these influential families, with DK Suresh representing the Congress and CN Manjunath contesting on a BJP ticket with the support of the JD(S) alliance.

    Voter percentage:

    Spanning regions such as Kunigal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal (SC), Magadi, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, and Channapatna, Bengaluru Rural constituency boasts a substantial voter base of nearly 24 lakh individuals. The constituency, characterized as semi-urban, holds an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.78%, with a literacy rate of 77.49%.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 3:28 PM IST
