Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Centre, holding PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for using pellet guns on students, echoing Rahul Gandhi who termed the Home Minister either 'culpable or incompetent' over the action.

Kharge Slams BJP for 'Lethal Attack' on Youth In a post on X, Kharge alleged that the BJP was responsible for launching a "lethal attack" on the youth and questioned the government's accountability over the issue. "Pellet gun fire was used against our youth, against our students. Either this happened with the authorisation of Home Minister Amit Shah, or it happened without his top-down direction. Both scenarios reflect the irresponsibility of the Home Minister or the Prime Minister. This is exactly what Shri @RahulGandhi is saying in the Lok Sabha. The BJP is guilty of launching a lethal attack on the youth--this is the truth," he wrote on X. Rahul Gandhi: Shah 'Culpable or Incompetent' The remarks came after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was either "culpable or incompetent" over the police action during the July 20 student protests, asserting that the Home Minister must explain his role in Parliament.Speaking to reporters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Rahul Gandhi said there were only two possible explanations for the alleged action on student protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20. "There can be two possible scenarios. One is that the Home Minister issued the order. The second is that the Home Minister was unaware that firing would take place. In the first case, he is culpable; in the second, he is incompetent--it has to be one of the two; there is no third possibility," Gandhi said."If the Home Minister didn't even know that shots were being fired, it means he is incompetent; otherwise, if he ordered it, he is culpable," he added. Questions Shah's Absence from Parliament Questioning Amit Shah's absence from the House during the debate, Gandhi said, "He didn't even come to the Parliament. Why is he not coming, supposedly brave Home Minister of India? Why is he not in the House? If he has not done anything, did not give any order, then give an explanation that he didn't do it."Emphasising his right to raise the issue in Parliament, Gandhi said, "It is my right to speak in the Parliament and they should give me this right." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the issue raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, holding Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible.In a post on X, Kharge alleged that the BJP was responsible for launching a "lethal attack" on the youth and questioned the government's accountability over the issue. "Pellet gun fire was used against our youth, against our students. Either this happened with the authorisation of Home Minister Amit Shah, or it happened without his top-down direction. Both scenarios reflect the irresponsibility of the Home Minister or the Prime Minister. This is exactly what Shri @RahulGandhi is saying in the Lok Sabha. The BJP is guilty of launching a lethal attack on the youth--this is the truth," he wrote on X.The remarks came after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was either "culpable or incompetent" over the police action during the July 20 student protests, asserting that the Home Minister must explain his role in Parliament.Speaking to reporters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Rahul Gandhi said there were only two possible explanations for the alleged action on student protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20. "There can be two possible scenarios. One is that the Home Minister issued the order. The second is that the Home Minister was unaware that firing would take place. In the first case, he is culpable; in the second, he is incompetent--it has to be one of the two; there is no third possibility," Gandhi said."If the Home Minister didn't even know that shots were being fired, it means he is incompetent; otherwise, if he ordered it, he is culpable," he added.Questioning Amit Shah's absence from the House during the debate, Gandhi said, "He didn't even come to the Parliament. Why is he not coming, supposedly brave Home Minister of India? Why is he not in the House? If he has not done anything, did not give any order, then give an explanation that he didn't do it."Emphasising his right to raise the issue in Parliament, Gandhi said, "It is my right to speak in the Parliament and they should give me this right." (ANI)