Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomed MPs at the start of the Monsoon Session, calling it the 'supreme temple of democracy.' He urged for 'positive cooperation' and constructive debate, emphasizing the collective responsibility to uphold parliamentary dignity.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday welcomed the Members of Parliament at the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, describing the House as the "supreme temple of democracy" and calling for a spirit of "positive cooperation" among all members.

In a post on X, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomed the members, noting that the morning rain in the capital served as a positive omen. "The eighth session of the 18th Lok Sabha, the Monsoon Session, is commencing from today. As a blessing from Lord Indra, the rain that occurred in Delhi this morning has infused the atmosphere with renewed energy and freshness. In this auspicious environment, Parliament, as the nation's supreme democratic institution, is ready to welcome all honourable members," the Speaker said.

'Parliament is Temple of Democracy'

Emphasising the importance of the legislative process, the Speaker stated that Parliament serves as the highest expression of the people's trust and aspirations. "The supreme temple of democracy, 'Parliament', is the highest expression of the people's aspirations, hopes, and trust. Each parliamentary session provides an important opportunity for people's representatives to translate these aspirations into meaningful dialogue, deliberation, effective legislative proceedings, and constructive participation for the welfare of the people and the nation," he added.

Call for Cooperation and Decorum

The Speaker further appealed to the lawmakers to maintain the decorum of the House and uphold parliamentary traditions. "It is hoped that all honourable members will participate in the proceedings of the House with a spirit of positive cooperation, while respecting the spirit of the Constitution, parliamentary traditions, and decorum," Birla said.

He said that the smooth functioning of the House is a "collective responsibility" and essential for maintaining the dignity of the institution. "The completion of the maximum legislative and other parliamentary business is our collective responsibility. This is the best means to strengthen public trust and elevate the dignity of democratic institutions even further. Let us all together make a collective effort to conduct this session with meaningful deliberation, people-centric decisions, and in accordance with parliamentary dignity," Speaker added. (ANI)