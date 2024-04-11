Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tehri Garhwal constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    Tehri Garhwal is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand. The state has 5 parliamentary seats. The Tehri Garhwal seat comprises 14 Assembly segments including Purola, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Ghanshali, Pratapnagar, Tehri, Dhanolti, Chakrata, Vikasnagar, Sahaspur, Raipur, Rajpurroad, Dehraduncantt., Mussoorie

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more
    Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand. It includes a few districts in Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal, and Dehradun. 1957 saw the creation of this seat after the delineation of Lok Sabha constituencies. There are 14 Assembly seats in the constituency; eight are located in the mountain region and six in the plain area.

    All the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand, including Tehri parliamentary seat, will go to polls in the first on April 19.

    Who are the main contenders?

    BJP's Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah is presently the MP from Tehri Lok Sabha seat. She has been fielded again by BJP. She will contest against Congress's Jot Singh Gunsola, a two-time MLA from Mussoorie. Independent candidate Bobby Panwar is also in the fray. He represents the voice of youth in the state.

    2019 election results

     In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah from BJP won the seat with a margin of 300,586 votes. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah was polled 565,333 votes with a vote share of 64.00 % and defeated Pritam Singh from INC who got 264,747 votes (30.11 %).

    2014 election results

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah from BJP won the seat and was polled 446,733 votes with a vote share of 57.50%. INC candidate Saket Bahuguna got 254,230 votes (32.72 %) and was the runner-up.Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah defeated Saket Bahuguna by a margin of 192,503 votes.

