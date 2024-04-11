Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress’ Virender Rawat vs former BJP CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in Haridwar

    The BJP and Congress are in a direct contest in the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat in Uttarakhand which goes to polls on April 19. Former Uttarakhand CM and BJP candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat is up against Congress’ Virender Rawat.
     

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Uttarakhand Haridwar constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    BJP’s former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat and state vice president of the Congress Virender Rawat will lock horns in the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat which goes to polls in the first phase of the seven-phased general elections on April 19. 

    The Hardwar seat comprises 14 Assembly segments including Dharampur, Doiwala, Rishikesh, Hardwar, B.h.e.l.ranipur, Jwalapur, Bhagwanpur, Jhabrera, Pirankaliyar, Roorkee, Khanpur, Manglore, Laksar, Hardwarrural. 

    Who are the main contenders?

    The BJP has replaced its two-time sitting MP and former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on the seat and given a chance to former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Congress, too, has replaced the candidate who fought in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections – Ambrish Kumar – and fielded a new one – Virender Rawat.

    2019 election results

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank from BJP won the seat with a margin of 258,729 votes. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was polled 665,674 votes with a vote share of 52.00 % and defeated Ambrish Kumar from INC who got 406,945 votes (31.96 %).

    2014 election results

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank from BJP won the seat and was polled 592,320 votes with a vote share of 50.38%. INC candidate Renuka Rawat got 414,498 votes (35.25 %) and was the runner-up.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank defeated Renuka Rawat by a margin of 177,822 votes.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Under our government, terrorists killed on their own turf': PM Modi at Uttarakhnad's Rishikesh rally AJR

    'Under our government, terrorists killed on their own turf': PM Modi at Uttarakhnad's Rishikesh rally

    Karnataka board exams row: Parents, schools confused Supreme Court declares class 5,8 and 9 results as invalid vkp

    Karnataka board exams row: Parents, schools confused SC declares class 5,8 and 9 results as invalid

    Delhi Liquor excise policy scam: CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha

    BREAKING: Delhi Liquor excise policy scam: CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha

    PHOTOS emerge of terrorist eliminated in Pulwama encounter

    PHOTOS emerge of terrorist eliminated in Pulwama encounter

    PM Modi to expant Indian digital payments in US to help students, tourists AJR

    PM Modi to expand Indian digital payments in US to help students, tourists

    Recent Stories

    tennis Neeraj Chopra opens up on meeting Roger Federer, reveals 20-time Grand Slam winner's love for Indian food snt

    Neeraj Chopra opens up on meeting Roger Federer, reveals 20-time Grand Slam winner's love for Indian food

    "I could have died", Randeep Hooda shares SCARY weight loss journey for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' RKK

    "I could have died", Randeep Hooda shares SCARY weight loss journey for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

    Under our government, terrorists killed on their own turf': PM Modi at Uttarakhnad's Rishikesh rally AJR

    'Under our government, terrorists killed on their own turf': PM Modi at Uttarakhnad's Rishikesh rally

    Karnataka board exams row: Parents, schools confused Supreme Court declares class 5,8 and 9 results as invalid vkp

    Karnataka board exams row: Parents, schools confused SC declares class 5,8 and 9 results as invalid

    Bacche thodi hai yaar RCB star Virat Kohli on viral hug with 'bhai' Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2024 (WATCH) snt

    'Bacche thodi hai yaar': RCB star Virat Kohli on viral hug with 'bhai' Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon