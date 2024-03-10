Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan
This move sets the stage for a riveting electoral battle, as Pathan steps into the arena held since 1999 by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress' Bengal unit chief, who is expected to mount a formidable campaign for the same constituency.
In a strategic move signaling the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s electoral game plan, the party on Sunday (March 10) released all 42 candidates names from West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Among the notable choices is the surprise inclusion of ex-India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, chosen to contest from Berhampore.
The party's strategic decision to field ex-India cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore adds an element of surprise to the electoral landscape.
With 42 members, the state ranks third in terms of representation, following Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48) in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
Here is the full list of candidates from their Lok Sabha constituencies:
1. Diamond Harbour - Abhishek Banerjee
2. Krishnanagar - Mahua Moitra
3. Berhampore - Yusuf Pathan
4. Dum Dum - Saugata Roy
5. Cooch Behar - Jagdish Chandra Basunia
6. Alipurduar - Prakash Chik Baraik
7. Jalpaiguri- Nirmal Chandra Rai
8. Darjeeling - Gopal Lama
9. Raiganj - Krishna Kalyani
10. Balurghat - Biplab Mitra
11. Malda North - Prasun Banerjee
12. Malda South - Shanawaz Ali Rehman
13. Jangipur - Khalilur Rehman
14. Ranaghat - Mukut Mani Adhikari
15. Bangaon - Biswajit Das
16. Barrackpore - Partha Bhowmick
17. Barasat - Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
18. Basirhat - Haji Nurul Islam
19. Joynagar - Pratima Mondal
20. Mathurapur - Bapi Haldar
21. Jadavpur - Sayoni Ghosh
22. Kolkata South - Mala Roy
23. Kolkata North - Sudip Bandopadhyay
24. Howrah - Prasun Banerjee
25. Uluberia - Sajda Ahmed
26. Srirampur - Kalyan Banerjee
27. Hooghly - Rachana Banerjee
28. Arambagh - Mitali Bagh
29. Tamluk - Debangshu Bhattacharya
30. Kanthi - Uttam Barik
31. Ghatal - Dipak Adhikari
32. Jhargram - Kalipada Soren
33. Midnapore - June Maliah
34. Purulia - Shantiram Mahato
35. Bankura - Arup Chakraborty
36. Bishnupur - Sujata Mondal Khan
37. Burdwan - Dr Sharmila Sarkar
38. Burdwan-Durgapur - Kirti Azad
39. Asansol - Shatrughan Sinha
40. Bolur - Asit Mal
41. Birbhum - Shatabdi Roy
42. Murshidabad - Abu Taher Khan
