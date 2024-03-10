Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan

    This move sets the stage for a riveting electoral battle, as Pathan steps into the arena held since 1999 by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress' Bengal unit chief, who is expected to mount a formidable campaign for the same constituency.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

    In a strategic move signaling the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s electoral game plan, the party on Sunday (March 10) released all 42 candidates names from West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Among the notable choices is the surprise inclusion of ex-India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, chosen to contest from Berhampore.

    The party's strategic decision to field ex-India cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore adds an element of surprise to the electoral landscape.

    With 42 members, the state ranks third in terms of representation, following Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48) in the 543-member Lok Sabha. 

    Here is the full list of candidates from their Lok Sabha constituencies:

    1. Diamond Harbour - Abhishek Banerjee
    2. Krishnanagar - Mahua Moitra
    3. Berhampore - Yusuf Pathan 
    4. Dum Dum - Saugata Roy
    5. Cooch Behar - Jagdish Chandra Basunia
    6. Alipurduar - Prakash Chik Baraik
    7. Jalpaiguri- Nirmal Chandra Rai
    8. Darjeeling - Gopal Lama
    9. Raiganj - Krishna Kalyani
    10. Balurghat - Biplab Mitra
    11. Malda North - Prasun Banerjee 
    12. Malda South - Shanawaz Ali Rehman
    13. Jangipur - Khalilur Rehman
    14. Ranaghat - Mukut Mani Adhikari
    15. Bangaon - Biswajit Das
    16. Barrackpore - Partha Bhowmick
    17. Barasat - Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
    18. Basirhat - Haji Nurul Islam
    19. Joynagar - Pratima Mondal
    20. Mathurapur - Bapi Haldar
    21. Jadavpur - Sayoni Ghosh
    22. Kolkata South - Mala Roy
    23. Kolkata North - Sudip Bandopadhyay
    24. Howrah - Prasun Banerjee
    25. Uluberia - Sajda Ahmed
    26. Srirampur - Kalyan Banerjee
    27. Hooghly - Rachana Banerjee
    28. Arambagh - Mitali Bagh
    29. Tamluk - Debangshu Bhattacharya
    30. Kanthi - Uttam Barik
    31. Ghatal - Dipak Adhikari
    32. Jhargram - Kalipada Soren
    33. Midnapore - June Maliah
    34. Purulia - Shantiram Mahato
    35. Bankura - Arup Chakraborty
    36. Bishnupur - Sujata Mondal Khan
    37. Burdwan - Dr Sharmila Sarkar
    38. Burdwan-Durgapur - Kirti Azad
    39. Asansol - Shatrughan Sinha
    40. Bolur - Asit Mal
    41. Birbhum - Shatabdi Roy
    42. Murshidabad - Abu Taher Khan

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2024, 3:43 PM IST
