Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan

This move sets the stage for a riveting electoral battle, as Pathan steps into the arena held since 1999 by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress' Bengal unit chief, who is expected to mount a formidable campaign for the same constituency.

In a strategic move signaling the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s electoral game plan, the party on Sunday (March 10) released all 42 candidates names from West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Among the notable choices is the surprise inclusion of ex-India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, chosen to contest from Berhampore.

The party's strategic decision to field ex-India cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore adds an element of surprise to the electoral landscape.

With 42 members, the state ranks third in terms of representation, following Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48) in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Here is the full list of candidates from their Lok Sabha constituencies:

1. Diamond Harbour - Abhishek Banerjee

2. Krishnanagar - Mahua Moitra

3. Berhampore - Yusuf Pathan

4. Dum Dum - Saugata Roy

5. Cooch Behar - Jagdish Chandra Basunia

6. Alipurduar - Prakash Chik Baraik

7. Jalpaiguri- Nirmal Chandra Rai

8. Darjeeling - Gopal Lama

9. Raiganj - Krishna Kalyani

10. Balurghat - Biplab Mitra

11. Malda North - Prasun Banerjee

12. Malda South - Shanawaz Ali Rehman

13. Jangipur - Khalilur Rehman

14. Ranaghat - Mukut Mani Adhikari

15. Bangaon - Biswajit Das

16. Barrackpore - Partha Bhowmick

17. Barasat - Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

18. Basirhat - Haji Nurul Islam

19. Joynagar - Pratima Mondal

20. Mathurapur - Bapi Haldar

21. Jadavpur - Sayoni Ghosh

22. Kolkata South - Mala Roy

23. Kolkata North - Sudip Bandopadhyay

24. Howrah - Prasun Banerjee

25. Uluberia - Sajda Ahmed

26. Srirampur - Kalyan Banerjee

27. Hooghly - Rachana Banerjee

28. Arambagh - Mitali Bagh

29. Tamluk - Debangshu Bhattacharya

30. Kanthi - Uttam Barik

31. Ghatal - Dipak Adhikari

32. Jhargram - Kalipada Soren

33. Midnapore - June Maliah

34. Purulia - Shantiram Mahato

35. Bankura - Arup Chakraborty

36. Bishnupur - Sujata Mondal Khan

37. Burdwan - Dr Sharmila Sarkar

38. Burdwan-Durgapur - Kirti Azad

39. Asansol - Shatrughan Sinha

40. Bolur - Asit Mal

41. Birbhum - Shatabdi Roy

42. Murshidabad - Abu Taher Khan

