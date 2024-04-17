Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: THIS state produces inedible ink for polls; know history and more

    The company, Mysore Paints and Varnishes, has been India’s sole supplier of indelible election ink since 1962. Indelible ink has already been supplied to most of the states in the country including the states; Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland and Mizoram.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: THIS state produces inedible ink for polls; know history and more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    Have you ever wondered why the poll worker inks your finger before you cast your ballot? Most people are unaware that Mysore, Karnataka, is the production site for this blue, permanent ink. The company, Mysore Paints and Varnishes, has been India’s sole supplier of indelible election ink since 1962. But it didn’t start with indelible ink.

    Under the name Mysore Lac & Paint Works, the firm was established in 1937 by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, the then Maharaja of Mysore province. Its initial product was lacquer, which was derived from the vast woods close to Mysuru and Nagerhole.

    Today, the company helps ensure the smooth running of elections in 30 countries, including India, Thailand, Singapore, Nigeria, Malaysia, Cambodia and South Africa. The formula for the exclusive "indelible election ink" has been kept a secret since 1962 and is constantly monitored by a number of government employees who have worked on the stunning 16-acre woodland property and old structures.

    Most of the states in the nation, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, and Mizoram, have already received supplies of irreversible ink.

    For the Lok Sabha election, the business created and provided 26.55 lakh vials containing 10 milliliters of indelible ink. A 10 ml bottle may be used to irreversibly mark 700 voters. The firm has been profitable thanks to its consistent operations. Mysore Paints generated a Rs 618 crore profit in 2016–17. This number might quadruple during an election year. The sales of indelible ink account for between 40 and 60 percent of the company's income. Since 1991, the 100-person public sector enterprise that employs chemists and engineers has turned a profit.

     

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why anr

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why

    Emotional moment for me': PM Modi watches Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on iPad barefooted, offers prayers (WATCH) AJR

    'Emotional moment for me': PM Modi watches Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on iPad barefooted, offers prayers (WATCH)

    Dubai floods: EX-CEO of Jet Airways criticises Anand Mahindra for his comment 'Not Mumbai, Dubai' vkp

    Dubai Floods: Ex-CEO of Jet Airways slams Anand Mahindra for his 'Not Mumbai, Dubai' remark

    Unbelievable Video of Zomato delivery man riding Harley Davidson breaks internet; netizens stunned (WATCH) gcw

    Unbelievable! Video of Zomato delivery man riding Harley Davidson breaks internet; netizens stunned (WATCH)

    7th Pay Commission Update: Know your DA hike, revised pay, arrears in April salary and more RBA

    7th Pay Commission Update: Know your DA hike, revised pay, arrears in April salary and more

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why anr

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why

    Emotional moment for me': PM Modi watches Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on iPad barefooted, offers prayers (WATCH) AJR

    'Emotional moment for me': PM Modi watches Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on iPad barefooted, offers prayers (WATCH)

    Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor to play the role of IFS officer in political-thriller movie; WATCH rkn

    Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor to play the role of IFS officer in political-thriller movie; WATCH

    Shah Rukh Khan doppelganger spotted at airport nertizen calls him SRK From Meesho watch RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger spotted at airport; nertizen calls him ‘SRK From Meesho’ (WATCH)

    The First Spectacular Prize Draw by 4RABET: iPhones, Macbooks, BMW X3 and more!

    The First Spectacular Prize Draw by 4RABET: iPhones, Macbooks, BMW X3 and more!

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon