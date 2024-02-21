Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sidhu to be back in BJP, Yuvraj Singh to contest from Gurdaspur?

    Speculations are rife within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the potential return of Navjot Singh Sidhu and the party's consideration of fielding former cricketer Yuvraj Singh from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency

    Speculations are rife among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) circles in Punjab regarding the potential return of Navjot Singh Sidhu to the saffron fold, alongside the party's consideration of fielding another former cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.

    While Sidhu has been vocal in criticizing the Centre's approach to farmer issues, his contentious relationship with the Congress's Punjab leadership and his defiance of party directives by hosting independent rallies have fueled the rumours. Despite Sidhu's close ties with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP leaders in the Majha region anticipate his rejoining the party and potential candidacy for a Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

    Somdev Sharma, a BJP functionary, hinted at strong indications of Sidhu's imminent affiliation with the party. "Discussions are underway with other BJP leaders and potential candidates in anticipation of his joining, but details are being closely guarded," the TImes of India quoted Sharma as saying. 

    Emphasizing the historical stronghold of the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency for BJP, he expressed confidence in Sidhu's electoral viability if fielded from Amritsar. However, Congress representative Raman Bakshi dismissed the likelihood of Sidhu's BJP affiliation, citing concerns over the credibility of leaders switching parties frequently.

    Sources suggested that Congress might consider fielding Sidhu from a different constituency, while Yuvraj Singh could potentially replace incumbent Sunny Deol as the BJP candidate from Gurdaspur. Sharma noted a recent meeting between Yuvraj Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, indicating a shift in political dynamics. 

    Previously, the BJP has opted for celebrity parachute candidates in Gurdaspur, such as Vinod Khanna and Sunny Deol.

