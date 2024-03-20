Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll body issues notification for first phase; check details

    Following the submission of nomination papers, scrutiny will take place on March 28, while this process will be held in Bihar on March 30. Candidates have until March 20 to withdraw their nominations, except for those contesting in Bihar, where the withdrawal deadline is April 2.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

    With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the nomination process for 102 parliamentary constituencies, spanning 21 states and Union territories, kicked off on Wednesday (MArch 20) following the issuance of an official notification. As per the directive issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President, aspiring candidates have until March 27 to submit their nomination papers.

    However, in Bihar, where polling is slated for the first phase on April 19, the deadline for filing nominations extends to March 28 due to an upcoming festival. Among the 40 seats in Bihar, voting for four constituencies will occur in this first phase.

    Following the submission of nomination papers, scrutiny will take place on March 28, while this process will be held in Bihar on March 30. Candidates have until March 20 to withdraw their nominations, except for those contesting in Bihar, where the withdrawal deadline is April 2.

    The Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to commence on April 19, will be held in multiple phases, continuing on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and concluding on June 1. The crucial task of counting the votes is set to be held on June 4.

    States slated for polling in the first phase include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, along with the Union territories of Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 8:59 AM IST
